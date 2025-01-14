Timothée Chalamet enters London premiere of A Complete Unknown on a Lime bike

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Timothée Chalamet entered the London premiere of his new movie, A Complete Unknown, in style.

The 29-year-old actor attended the UK premiere of the Bob Dylan biopic at the BFI Southbank on Tuesday (January 14). And his arrival was anything but ordinary.

As shown in a video shared by a fan on X (formerly Twitter), Chalamet made his appearance on the red carpet while riding a Lime bike – an electric bike that you can rent from the popular transportation company, Lime.

After he cycled down the red carpet, he stepped off the bike and put down the kickstand after a couple of efforts. He took his phone out, in what appeared to be an effort to end his ride with Lime through the company’s app.

It also appeared that he was channeling Bob Dylan with his arrival, as the legendary songwriter was known for riding a motorcycle throughout the early days of her career.

open image in gallery Timothée Chalemet poses with his lime bike at London movie premiere ( Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for )

Chalamet posed at the London movie premiere in a black jacket and matching dress pants, paired with a dark blue, floral button-down shirt. He also had a silver necklace on and black shoes.

This isn’t the first time that the Little Women star has seemingly cosplayed Dylan during the biopic’s press tour. In December, he arrived at the New York City premiere of James Mangold’s film with long blonde bangs, instead of sporting his usual floppy brown curls.

He also recreated the outfit and hairstyle that Dylan sported at the 2003 Sundance Film Festival. Just like the “Blowin’ in the Wind” singer, Chalamet layered a black leather jacket over a red flannel shirt and black denim pants. He also added a gray plaid scarf, a blue beanie, and the blonde side swoop hair.

While the entire ensemble — hair, clothes, and all — was an obvious replica of one of Dylan’s iconic looks, the actor also subtly paid homage to the artist for months with a thin mustache and goatee.

After A Complete Unknown hit theatres in the U.S., singer Neil Young, who’s a longtime friend of Dylan, gave his candid review.

open image in gallery Timothée Chalamet riding a lime bike on the red carpet movie premiere ( Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for )

“I love Bob Dylan and his music. Always have. He’s a great artist,” Young wrote on his website on January 13. “Once he was on my bus and I didn’t recognize him and threw him off but that’s another story. This movie is a great tribute to his life and music. I think if you love Bob’s music you should see this great movie. I loved it.”

Dylan has also championed the biopic, writing on X/Twitter: “There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!). Timothée Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.”

He added: “The film’s taken from Elijah Wald’s Dylan Goes Electric — a book that came out in 2015. It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ‘60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie, read the book.”