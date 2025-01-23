Pink: From blush to rose, how to make the most of this timeless shade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pink may be the defining colour for sweetness, love, happiness and romance, but it’s also one of this season’s most trending tones – with dusty pink cited as the new neutral for a contemporary update.

Timeless too, rose coloured interiors are hardly a new aesthetic – it’s been a popular choice for hundreds of years – but this time round it’s with a 21st-century spin for the second quarter.

Striking just the right balance, softer shades of pink sit beautifully with cream, off-whites and warm browns (think Pantone’s Colour of the Year 2025 – Mocha Mousse) as we shift away from those cool greys which have dominated colour charts since the early 2000s.

Add a splash of rose

“Pink is and has always been hugely adaptable in design – from the delicate nudes and pastel shades of the art deco period to more contemporary, bold shades, this welcoming hue offers endless possibilities to home styling,” highlights Helen Shaw, director of marketing (International), Benjamin Moore.

“Nudes and bolder pastels are set to be a standout for this year, with more people looking to use these ‘in between’ hues for a subtle and comforting take on colour.”

Moreover, she says these more muted shades create a fresh and liveable atmosphere. “Perfect for a sophisticated living room scheme paired with crisp white woodwork, touches of subtle pattern and fluid, sculptural furniture.”

“Alternatively, opt for a playful, more casual take on pink with hand-painted motifs in a monochromatic scheme,” suggests Shaw. “A mid-tone shade across four walls in a living room pairs beautifully with an electric shade of magenta pink flush in a painterly approach, to give a fresh dimension to the space.”

A style tip Shaw shares is to introduce stripes. “A timeless motif that can tie a scheme together when paired with accessories in this pattern such as a stool, rug or cushions.”

Take a futuristic approach

Gisela Lancaster, head of buying at Sofology says: “People are hungry for brighter and bolder living rooms, with saturated pinks delivering design-led cosiness, character and comfort.

“The living room is without doubt, a place where comfort and style collide, with individuality high on people’s priorities for 2025.”

She says this will translate into bolder colour choices, with many of us leaning into ‘new neutrals’ for our schemes, where a variety of soft pinks complement more experimental creative features such as tiled walls and terrazzo flooring.

“Think Miami brights and slightly more futuristic styling that welcomes light into your home with laid-back and playful schemes. Pink creates a much less formal atmosphere whilst staying contemporary and surprisingly warm.”

Consider teaming soft pastels with leafy hues for a calming mix of colours that pay homage to the easy decorative style of America’s East Coast, suggests Lancaster.

“And have fun with furniture shaping, embracing soft curves and fluid contours with pared-back silhouettes, combined with graphic lines for contrast.”

Pack a punch with lighting

Lighting experts pin the popularity of pink accent lighting to its versatility – and ability to bring ambient illumination to interiors. “Pink can bring softness, energy, or sophistication to your space, depending on the shade you choose,” says Jo Plant, head of design, Pooky.

“From soothing pastel pinks ideal for bedrooms to vibrant magentas that inject bold personality, there’s a shade to suit every mood and room.”

To add to the aura of a rosy glow, she says the material of your lamp base or shade makes all the difference to the colour. “A pale marshmallow linen shade exudes elegance, while vibrant patterns like pink stripes or paisley bring charm and whimsy.

“Pink glass pendants and chandeliers feel luxurious and delicate, reminiscent of pink champagne.”

On the other hand, a lacquered wooden base in hot pink, creates a bold, modern statement perfect for adding a punch of colour, adds Plant.

Her top tip is to pair pink lighting with neutral palettes for balance and harmony, or mix it with rich tones for an eclectic, dynamic look.

“Just remember, the right shade of pink can enhance your space beautifully, but lighting plays a key role in how it comes to life.

“Natural light softens pink tones, while artificial light can deepen or brighten them, so experiment to find your perfect glow,” suggests Plant.

Weave in natural materials

Using pink as a base colour and incorporating wooden finishes and nature inspired accents creates a coherent colour scheme…

“Pastel pink offers the perfect entry point to incorporate pink into your home without it being overbearing,” says Kellie Wyles, head of upholstery, DFS.

“A pastel pink sofa in a blush offers a soft and sophisticated take on the look and has the power to anchor a living room, particularly when paired with a crisp and contrasting colour on the walls.”

Teamed with the subtlety of natural furniture such as oak coffee tables, stone based lamps and dark wood bookshelves, she says you can then tie the scheme together with subtle nods to pink in smaller furnishings such as rugs, lamps or decorative accessories.

“For those who prefer a maximalist approach, a vibrant watermelon sofa against crisp white walls will create a striking focal point for the room,” recommends Wyles.

She says this also works particularly well for open-plan spaces, with the sofa subtly zoning the space.

“To take this look to the next level, add pops of green, blue and gold in decorative accessories – and a dash of vibrant pattern in wall art, rugs or cushions, to create a joyful yet grown up look.”