A bride went viral on TikTok after she was kicked out of an Airbnb on her wedding day. The owner has now hit back

The best day of a couple’s life took a turn for the worse after the bride claims she and her bridal party were forced to leave their Texas Airbnb hours before their big event – but the host is now telling a different tale.

A TikTok video shows the bride, Tierani, and her bridal party being evicted from a rental property while getting their hair and makeup done because the host claimed they exceeded the occupancy limit.

The video has racked up nearly 10 million views. Comments on the post have been disabled.

“Getting put out of an Airbnb on your wedding day is INSANEEEEEE!” Tierani captioned the post. “The limit is 6 people. & for a short period of time we got up to 7 & the owner who lives right across the street told us we had 30 minutes to leave or she was calling for the sheriffs office 😳 like be fr! It’s 9AM!”

“No loud noise. & people were about to switch out. I have never been to Montgomery, Texas before today & I most definitely won’t be going back,” Tierani wrote.

open image in gallery Bride Tierani and her bridal party were kicked out of an Airbnb while getting their hair and makeup done just hours before her wedding ( TikTok/@tieranib_ )

Airbnb host Reina Tarte told Fox 26 Houston on Tuesday that the reservation was originally made for two guests. The person who booked the stay didn’t attend the event or disclose that the property would be used for wedding-day preparations involving a larger group.

"I sent her a message and told her, 'Hey, we have a limit of people. Up to six because of liability issues,'" Tarte, a longtime host and a Superhost for three years, told the outlet.

"When you're talking about liability, there's a lot of people in there, and on the Airbnb app, there's only two people. All those people need to be accounted for on the app as guests," Tarte continued. "So, if anything happens, Airbnb knows if there's a liability, they will be aware of it."

The lack of response about how many people would be in the home prompted Tarte to contact Airbnb for guidance. Ultimately, the reservation was canceled.

Airbnb corroborated Tarte’s version of the story when contacted by Fox 26 Houston. The booking was canceled once the host discovered that the number of people at the property exceeded both the reservation and the listing's occupancy limit, the company said.

Airbnb's team contacted the guest to offer support, including issuing a full refund.

The Independent has also contacted Airbnb for comment.

Airbnb also reiterated that hosts are allowed to set House Rules for their properties, such as quiet hours, guest limits, and whether outside visitors are permitted. These rules are clearly listed on each property's profile so guests can review them before booking.

If guests want to request exceptions to any of these rules, Airbnb recommends reaching out to the host through the platform's messaging system before making a reservation. This helps ensure that the property aligns with the guest’s needs and expectations.

While cancellations by hosts are rare, Airbnb said that most hosts are committed to honoring their bookings and providing a positive experience for guests.