The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A bride and groom’s dream wedding in Glendale, California, turned into a shocking ordeal just after midnight Saturday, when an uninvited guest reportedly made off with between $80,000 and $100,000 in gifts.

Security footage from the Renaissance Banquet captures a man clad entirely in black, methodically making his way through the party before pulling off the heist.

He bypassed security, grabbed a drink from the bar, then made his way to the dance floor area, where a box containing gift envelopes, mostly filled with cash and checks, was sitting, according to footage obtained by KTLA.

The individual is seen picking up the box and fleeing through a side door before escaping in a black Mercedes‑Benz.

One of the bride’s friends noticed and immediately told the couple about the alleged theft and raised the alarm.

open image in gallery A man wearing all black was caught on camera taking a box holding cash and checks at a California wedding ( Getty Images/Facebook )

“At that point, the music stopped. Everyone was aware of the situation,” bride Nadeen Farahat told KTLA.

“It’s such a memorable and happy day, and you’re having so much fun. You don’t think about this stuff. It’s the last thing that could’ve been on anyone’s mind,” she added.

Her husband, George Farahat, echoed her sentiments, claiming they had even paid for heightened security for their special day.

Despite their precautions, the couple estimates the total stolen value to be as high as $100,000, based on follow-up discussions with their guests.

“As is tradition in our culture, most people give cash or checks as gifts for the newlyweds, so there was box containing all the envelopes, the cards, the money from family and friends that were invited,” George Farahat told the outlet.

The Glendale Police Department confirmed that an official report has been filed and that the incident is actively under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to email Justice4GN@gmail.com.

The Independent has contacted that email, the Glendale PD, and the Renaissance Banquet for comment.