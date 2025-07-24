TikTokers are obsessed with ‘fibermaxxing’. Here’s what the experts say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Break out the chia pudding! The social media trend known as “fibermaxxing” wants you to add more fiber to your daily diet.

TikTok users tout the health benefits of including simple foods packed with the carbohydrate, including the relieving effects in the bathroom. Some TikTokers point to the recent rise in rates of colon cancer in young people, and note that eating fiber can help reduce the risk.

To “fibermaxx,” they’re eating more chia seeds in their yogurt bowls, making meals with more beans, and taking supplements.

While nutritionists are largely supportive of the trend, they have a few caveats.

“More isn’t always better,” Mascha Davis, a registered dietician nutritionist and the owner of Nomadista Nutrition, told Health this week.

open image in gallery Social media users on TikTok and other sites are obsessed with ‘fibermaxxing’. Nutritionists applaud the trend, but warn about overdoing it ( Getty Images/iStock )

“Many people don’t get enough fiber, but it’s just important to be thoughtful about how you’re doing it so that it’s not too much too fast,” Kate Mintz, a registered dietitian at U.C.L.A. Health, also recently told The New York Times.

Fiber is often used to fight constipation, helping stools to pass easier.

“Even if you suffer from constipation, increasing fiber all at once could make the situation worse before you get cleared out,” Jennifer House, a dietitian and founder of First Step Nutrition, also explained to Health.

Getting too much fiber could lead to a bloated and uncomfortable experience, according to the Mayo Clinic.

People need to be careful and methodical, and talking to a physician can help to determine what’s a right amount, on a case by case basis.

What’s more, when people with autoimmune conditions such as Crohn’s disease see symptoms flare up, they may need to eat less fiber to help manage symptoms. After stomach or intestinal surgery, doctors may also instruct you to keep a lower fiber diet that lets your digestive system heal. Before a colonoscopy the advice may be similar, helping to clear out the large intestine to ensure a successful procedure.

But in general, Americans aren’t getting enough fiber - more than 90 percent of women and 97 percent of men do not meet the recommended daily intakes.

open image in gallery Eating fruits, beans, vegetables, and whole grains can help to improve your daily fiber intake. Raspberries pack a particular punch, with eight grams of fiber ( AFP via Getty Images )

Total dietary fiber intake should be 25 to 30 grams a day from food, and not supplements, according to UCSF Health. Currently, dietary fiber intakes among American adults average about only 15 grams a day.

Fiber is good for your gut, heart, and brain, and may also slash the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

The Mayo Clinic recommends adding fiber to the diet slowly over a few weeks, letting the natural bacteria in your digestive system adjust to the change. Staying hydrated is also crucial and fiber works best when it absorbs water.

So, what can you eat to fiber to the max? The next time you’re at the grocery store, pick up some popcorn, beans, cereal, apples, oranges, peas, cauliflower, or carrots. Raspberries are a particularly fiber-rich fruit, packed with eight grams.

"If you're going to have a cookie, have an oatmeal cookie," Joanne Slavin, a professor of food science and nutrition at the University of Minnesota, told the American Heart Association. "It doesn't take large amounts of fiber to have a real effect.”