Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new wellness trend on TikTok is putting fiber in the spotlight.

For the last few months, health gurus have been all about protein, since it provides energy and builds and maintains muscle mass. As a result of the craze, many brands have even added protein to processed snacks like popcorn and sugary cereal.

Now, social media influencers are making the summer all about fiber. The new fibermaxxing trend is all about intentionally adding more fiber to meals, with the help of fruit, vegetables, nuts, and seeds.

On TikTok, Pamela who goes by the username @pamicakess, has shared her hack for improving her intake of fiber, which has known digestive system benefits.

“POV: your bloating disappeared & all you did was eat this every morning,” she wrote in the text over one video, shared on Tuesday. She went on to showcase her breakfast: a bowl of chia seed pudding with strawberries and goji berries, before honey was drizzled on top.

Social media users have been showcasing their fiber consumption as part of a new trend ( Getty Images )

“Fiber packed & it's soooo good,” she wrote in the caption of her clip, which has more than 135,700 views.

In June, she shared another video of her chia pudding, which included coconut flakes this time.

“POV: you’re the friend who hits their daily fiber goal,” she wrote in the text over the clip.

Pamela’s videos followed those of health and wellness influencer Gigi, who hopped onto the fibermaxxing trend in May. She shared a video to her 93,000 followers on TikTok showing a recipe for carrot salad, and urging her followers to “increase [their] fiber intake.”

Along with carrots, the recipe included snow peas, red cabbage, green onions, garlic, and garlic granules. The dressing was made out of sesame oil, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and two optional ingredients: tahini and maple syrup. And according to Gigi, the meal had 12 to 15 grams of protein.

Since adding more fiber to her diet, Gigi said that she saw an immense improvement in her gut health.

“When I struggled with barely getting any fiber in my diet, I constantly felt bloated, struggled with constipation, and dealt with recurring IBS flare-ups. My gut health would improve temporarily when I ate more veggies, but the inconsistency kept setting me back,” she wrote in the caption. “When I committed to consistently tracking and hitting my fiber totals. I didn’t just feel better, I watched my bloat disappear. From there, I made it a lifestyle shift.”

Even experts have shown their support for fibermaxxing. Doctors behind Zoe Health, which offers personalized nutrition programs, shared a TikTok video in June advocating for how the trend is about “shifting the focus from restriction to abundance by adding more fiber-rich plants to every meal.”

The wellness trend comes after observational studies found a fiber deficiency among Americans. According to a study published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, only five percent of the population has the recommended amount of fiber a day. Inadequate intake can result in health issues like chronic constipation and gastrointestinal problems.

Fiber offers numerous health benefits like aiding digestion, lowering blood sugar and cholesterol levels, and decreasing the chances of constipation.

There are two main types of fiber: soluble, which dissolves in water, and insoluble, which doesn’t dissolve in water. According to the Mayo Clinic, soluble fiber “forms a gel-like material in the stomach that slows down digestion.” This is found in foods like oats, peas, beans, bananas, avocados, citrus fruits, and carrots.

Meanwhile, insoluble fiber “supports the movement of material through the digestive system and adds bulk to stool.” It can be found in whole-wheat flour, wheat bran, nuts, and vegetables like cauliflower, green beans, and potatoes.

The National Academy of Medicine recommended that women over 50 have 21 grams of fiber a day, while women 50 and under should have 25 grams. Meanwhile, men over 50 should have 30 grams of fiber, and men under 50 should have 38 grams.