Teyana Taylor ordered to pay ex-husband $70,000 after being found in contempt of court over divorce judgment

Teyana Taylor has been ordered to pay her ex-husband, NBA star Iman Shupert, $70,000 after she was found in contempt of court in the former couple’s ongoing divorce proceedings.

Last week, a judge issued a formal ruling after Taylor, 34, and Shupert, 35, both accused each other of violating their 2024 divorce agreement in a July 25 court hearing, Us Weekly reports.

After hearing testimony from the singer, the basketball player, and third-party witnesses, in addition to reviewing evidence, the judge ruled that Taylor willfully violated their divorce judgment by revealing details of it in an Instagram video in March.

The singer and actor was ordered to pay her ex-husband’s legal fees in full within two weeks. Her request for Shupert to pay her legal fees was also denied.

“The court finds (Taylor) in violation of the Final Judgment and Decree of Divorce and is in willful contempt,” the documents reportedly read.

Taylor was found to have willingly violated her divorce judgment with Shupert by disclosing details in a March Instagram video ( Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted Taylor’s representatives for comment.

Shupert also requested that Taylor be held in contempt for allegedly violating their parenting plan, which the judge denied.

Taylor and Shupert share two children: Junie, nine, and Rue, four.

In November 2023, the artist confirmed her split from Shupert after seven years of marriage. Though Taylor didn’t intend for her audience to find out about her divorce filing so soon, she took to her Instagram account to address the leaked news.

“I mind my business, don’t bother nobody and y’all know I’ve never played about my children, family and our privacy,” she started. “I have not spoken on this private matter to any media outlets or blogs etc.”

“So everyone claiming ‘Teyana said’ didn’t get any statements directly from ME. These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public,” she continued. “It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see.”

Last year, Taylor hilariously set the record straight after it was rumored she was dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

After photos from a pre-Oscars party circulated online showing Taylor touching The Revenant star’s hair, she told E! News: “Leo wore extensions for the movie [One Battle After Another] and they were hurting him. I was literally helping him with his bun.

“And if you’ve seen the end of the video, I said something about cornbread because my chef was cooking for the whole cast.

“We gotta make sure his bun is right. We gotta make sure he’s eating good,” Taylor added.