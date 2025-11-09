Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The final months of the year tend to bring a surge in sugary treats, thanks to three major U.S. holidays: Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

Whether it’s leftover Halloween candy or the pumpkin pies soon to be baked for Thanksgiving, many of us are consuming more sugar than usual this time of year. While it’s often excused as part of the holiday fun, excess sugar can harm our teeth, leading to cavities and tooth decay.

The American Heart Association recommends that added sugars make up no more than six percent of daily calories — roughly 25 grams for women and 36 grams for men.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 21 percent of adults aged 20 to 64 had at least one permanent tooth with untreated decay in 2024. Among children aged two to five, 11 percent had at least one untreated cavity in their baby teeth.

With the holidays right around the corner, Dr. Catrise Austin, a cosmetic dentist in New York City, says that by the end of December, our mouths can suffer from what she calls a “sugar hangover.” During this period, she explains, the pH balance of our saliva — a key factor in maintaining oral health — can become disrupted, creating a more acidic environment that’s tough on teeth.

open image in gallery Dentists say we go through a ‘sugar hangover’ after the holidays, where the pH balance in our mouth is lowered ( hasbisahin - stock.adobe.com )

“All that dessert, candy, and sweet drinks leave behind a trail of acids that drop our mouth’s pH from a healthy neutral 7.0 to around 4.5 — the level where enamel begins to dissolve,” she tells The Independent, referring to the outer layer of the tooth that shields the inner layer from damage. “That acid attack can last 20 minutes or more after each sugary bite, and when sugar exposure is frequent, your mouth stays in an acidic state nearly all day.”

While brushing and flossing after eating sweets is essential, Dr. Austin notes that certain foods can act as the “mouth’s best medicine,” helping to restore pH balance to a neutral level.

Here are the foods and drinks dentists say can help protect your teeth after indulging in a few too many holiday treats this season.

Fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots, and celery

open image in gallery Apples can help stimulate more saliva, which can prevent cavities ( Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com )

While fruits and vegetables are essential sources of vitamins and nutrients, they’re also great for your teeth. Dr. Austin — who hosts the podcast Let’s Talk Smiles — says that crunchy produce like apples, carrots, and celery helps stimulate saliva, which she calls the body’s “natural buffering system.”

“Saliva neutralizes acid, restores the pH toward 7.0, and replenishes minerals like calcium and phosphate to repair early enamel damage,” she explains.

According to the American Dental Association, saliva also delivers “disease-fighting substances throughout your mouth to help prevent cavities and other infections.”

Cheese

open image in gallery Cheese can deliver calcium and phosphate, two minerals that help repair the outer layer of our teeth ( Getty/iStock )

Dairy might just be the next best thing to reach for after a slice of pumpkin pie. Christopher Tolmie, a multi-practice dentist at PDS Health in Florida, tells The Independent that cheese provides calcium and phosphate, which help repair tooth enamel, and that plain yogurt can have a similar effect.

He adds that both cheese and yogurt can help restore the mouth’s pH balance to a healthy range, which is between six and seven. Sugary foods, on the other hand, can drop that level to 5.5 or below, creating an environment where cavities can form.

Leafy greens

open image in gallery Eating kale can strengthen our gums ( jat306 - stock.adobe.com )

Austin also recommends leafy greens, like kale and spinach, to help your mouth’s overall health.

“They’re high in mineral and folate content that strengthen gums and counteract acid stress,” she says.

Plus, their coarse texture gives your teeth a gentle scrub, helping to remove food particles and plaque between brushes.

Unsweetened green or black tea

open image in gallery Black tea has polyphenol, which prevents bacteria from sticking to our teeth ( whiteflower - stock.adobe.com )

Of course, too many drinks with added sugars, like soda and artificial juices, are not good for your teeth. Still, that doesn’t mean you can’t have something other than water. Tolmie recommends unsweetened green or black tea for keeping your teeth healthy this holiday season.

“These teas have polyphenol, a compound that inhibits bacteria from sticking to the teeth,” he says.

According to a 2022 study published in Molecules, polyphenols can help prevent bacteria from sticking to teeth, reducing plaque buildup and lowering the risk of oral infections.

Almonds

open image in gallery Almonds encouraged saliva production in our mouths ( Bigc Studio - stock.adobe.com )

Almonds are another simple snack that helps boost saliva production.

“They are packed with calcium and protein, and they help buffer acids,” says Dr. Steven J. Katz, a board-certified endodontist based in Ohio who specializes in treating the inner structures of the tooth. “They encourage saliva production, and gently clean the teeth as you chew.”

Sugar-free gum with xylitol

open image in gallery Xylitol in sugar-free gum can help prevent cavities ( World of AI - stock.adobe.com )

Although it’s best to steer clear of sticky, gummy treats after eating a lot of sugar, one type of “gum” gets a pass. Dr. Katz recommends chewing sugar-free gum made with xylitol, “a naturally occurring sugar alcohol found in many fruits and vegetables,” which has about half the calories of regular sugar. Xylitol may also help prevent tooth decay by reducing the levels of harmful bacteria in the mouth.

“Chewing sugar-free gum stimulates saliva flow, and xylitol specifically helps inhibit the bacteria responsible for cavities,” Katz says.

A 2022 review in the Journal of the International Society of Preventive & Community Dentistry also found that consuming five to 10 grams of xylitol daily — including through chewing gum — significantly reduced the risk of cavities.

Water

open image in gallery Drinking water can be the most effective way to rinse bacteria off our teeth ( Alamy/PA )

The simplest and most affordable way to protect your teeth after a bowl of candy? Drinking water — which Katz calls the most effective option.

“Water rinses away food debris and bacterial acids that lead to decay. If it’s fluoridated, it also strengthens and rebuilds enamel,” he explains.