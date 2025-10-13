Doctors reveal important warning sign that you’re consuming too much sugar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A number of doctors are warning of a skin condition that could signal your diet may be too high in sugar, which can lead to type 2 diabetes.

According to the 2024 National Diabetes Statistics Report, 2021 data found that 38.4 million Americans of all ages had diabetes, with 90 to 95 percent of them having type 2.An additional 8.7 million adults aged 18 years or older met the criteria for diabetes but were either unaware or did not self-report having it.

Type 2 diabetes is a common disease that occurs when “the body cannot use insulin correctly and sugar builds up in the blood,” per the Mayo Clinic.

However, “high insulin usually doesn’t cause symptoms you can feel right away, and that’s what makes it tricky,” chief medical advisor for Sleepopolis, Dr. Raj Dasgupta, MD, told Parade.

One major, yet often overlooked, sign that your body is struggling with high glucose levels is the development of acanthosis nigricans — dark patches on the skin.

Excessive sugar intake can cause acanthosis nigricans, a skin condition commonly caused by high blood glucose ( Getty Images )

These patches are more prone to develop on the skin at the nape of your neck, armpits, groin area, and under the breasts.

While there are other causes of acanthosis nigricans, including genetics and, in rare cases, cancer, increased insulin levels are one of the most common contributors.

“Eating too much sugar raises blood sugar levels, prompting an increase in insulin to bring those levels down,” Dr. Samantha Brand, DipABOM, additionally explained to the publication. “Insulin also activates certain skin cells that have insulin receptors.”

She added: “When insulin levels are persistently high — in those with insulin resistance or prediabetes — it can overstimulate both melanocytes and keratinocytes, leading to increased production of melanin and keratin.

“This results in thick, dark, velvety patches of skin, called acanthosis nigricans.”

It’s important to note that prediabetes, the stage before type 2 diabetes, can often be reversed. If you are worried you might be at risk of developing type 2 diabetes, there are several key lifestyle changes you can implement, including regular exercise, cutting back on processed foods, managing stress levels, and losing weight.

Still, if you happen to develop type 2, it’s crucial to maintain a healthy lifestyle to help manage symptoms and prevent further complications.

Although it’s typically believed that type 2 is also reversible, “remission” is the more accurate term.

“Type 2 diabetes remission is when your long-term blood sugars fall below the diabetes level and stay there for at least three months, without the need for glucose-lowering medication. By bringing your blood sugars into a non-diabetes range long term, the symptoms of diabetes and any new damage it can do to your body are on pause,” Natasha Marsland, senior clinical advisor at Diabetes UK, told the Press Association in 2024.

“Remission doesn’t mean your diabetes has gone away forever, as your blood sugar levels can rise again — and we don’t call it ‘reversing type 2 diabetes’ because remission isn’t a cure for type 2 diabetes. You still need to attend regular check-ups and get the support you need to treat or manage any existing complications.”