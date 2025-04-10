Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Teddi Mellencamp shockingly revealed that her father John Mellencamp is already discussing plans for her burial, months after her cancer progressed to stage four.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star first received her melanoma diagnosis in 2022, which advanced to stage four in February this year and metastasized to her lungs and brain.

During Tuesday’s episode of her and Tamara Judge’s podcast, Two Ts in a Pod, Teddi shared the bleak conversation her father wanted to have with her about her will.

“My dad calls 11 times in a row. Finally, I answer, I’m like, ‘I’m in the bath. Let me live a little,’” she explained. “He goes, ‘I just want to make sure you’re going to be in our group family mausoleum.’”

She then asked whether there would also be room for her three children in the mausoleum in Indiana. Teddi and her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, share Slate, 12; Cruz, 10; and Dove, five.

“He’s like, ‘Well, there’s going to be the top five and then we’re gonna have little areas around it, and then that’s where everyone’s going to get buried,’” Teddi said.

Teddi Mellencamp says she’s writing up her will amid her stage four cancer ( teddimellencamp / Instagram )

“And I go, ‘Do I need to make this commitment right now?” she added. “He goes, ‘You’re doing your will right now, so you may as well put it in there.’”

Teddi quipped about “making demands” for when she’s laid to rest in the mausoleum, joking that she wanted her tombstone to read: “Hot girls never die.”

After being diagnosed with stage four cancer in February, Teddi has continued to share updates about her health. Last month, she told her Instagram followers that yet more tumors were found in her body after doctors removed more tumors than they originally expected during the surgery.

“Update from my scans today,” Mellencamp captioned an Instagram post with a photo of herself. “I have multiple tumors in my brain that weren’t able to be removed via surgery. I also have 2 tumors in my lung. These are all metastases of my melanoma.”

However, she will thankfully not have to undergo another surgery as the reality TV star wrote that the doctors are “hopeful that immunotherapy will effectively treat them.”

Immunotherapy is a type of cancer treatment that uses the body’s immune system to fight the cancer.

“I am feeling positive — that I will win this battle, that I got this wig (I like the short hair, just not the bald spots), and that I can remember all of Angelina’s kids’ names,” the caption continued.

She also candidly opened up about how she talks to her young children about her cancer. “I’m fighting for my life,” she said during a recent interview with Us Weekly. “But also for my family’s life and all the people I love.”

Throughout her time on Real Housewives, she would always tell her children, “Moms come back,” whenever they were upset about her leaving them for a work event.

“I have not said that line to them since I’ve been back [from the hospital],” she said. “They all know that I’m fighting the hardest I possibly can, but I haven’t said [it] because I don’t want to lie to them. And I don’t know.”

Teddi added: “One of my coping mechanisms is being sarcastic. I’d rather joke about it and have the best possible outcome than be completely in denial and have my heart broken.”