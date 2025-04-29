Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Last night, Teddi Mellencamp fearlessly walked the red carpet and exposed her brain surgery scars at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund gala in Beverly Hills.

The 43-year-old, who’s been battling cancer since 2022, ditched her wig to embrace her natural appearance and shaved head.

She posed for photos, smiling alongside her former co-star, Kyle Richards, in a black pantsuit and silver jewelry.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was diagnosed with melanoma three years ago. In February, she revealed the cancer had advanced to stage four and metastasized to her lungs and brain.

However, last week, Mellencamp shared a positive update on her health. In a video posted to her Instagram, she said: “The crying is already done. I just finished with all of my scans and tumors have significantly shrunk, which doctors believe means that this [treatment] all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good.”

Mellencamp noted her doctor has ordered her to complete two remaining immunotherapy sessions, but after that, she should be “cancer-free.”

open image in gallery Teddi Mellencamp stepped out and exposed her brain surgery scars on the red carpet at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund gala in Beverly Hills on April 28 ( Getty )

Immunotherapy is a type of treatment that uses the body’s immune system to fight cancer.

“I’m gonna keep a positive outlook because that’s the way that my doctor just spoke to me,” she added. “He’s like, ‘You did this. You got this.’”

open image in gallery The former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star posed next to Kyle Richards at the event ( Getty )

Mellencamp’s exciting announcement came just a few weeks after she’d shared a grim update with her followers online about her chances of survival.

In conversation with Nightline, the Two Ts In A Pod podcastco-host candidly admitted: “One of my favorite things to ask is, ‘How long I got? What are my chances?’

“And they oftentimes say, 50/50. [I’m like] ‘50/50! I wouldn’t buy a car that’s only gonna drive 50 percent chance of the time. I don’t want this,’” she continued.

However, she said the doctor clarified: “No, it’s only because that’s how long the immunotherapy has been around, that’s how long the study has worked.”

Elsewhere in the Nightline interview, Mellencamp opened up about the effects of immunotherapy on her body.

“I would say the hardest thing for me is I’ve always been a super active person, and, like, I cannot do the things I was used to doing,” she said.

Mellencamp later noted that she could barely walk a mile now when she’s “used to running seven miles” a day.

“I really like to have control, and this is completely out of my control. And for the first time, I’m really scared,” she continued.