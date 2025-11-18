Ted Danson, 77, shares key to making life ‘fun at any age’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ted Danson is sharing his secret to enjoying life in his seventies.

The 77-year-old reflected on the experiences he’s had throughout his career during a Monday interview with People at PaleyFest 2025 in New York City. He said that his role as retired private investigator, Charles Nieuwendyk, in the Netflix series A Man on the Inside, has reminded him how important it is to “get out there.”

He recalled thinking he should “slow down” when he turned 70. Instead, he intends to keep his personal and professional lives busy.

“Keep your foot on the gas pedal, stay curious, get out there and stay hopeful,” the Good Place alum said of his intentions.

Danson also shared how he’s approaching his late 70s ahead of his birthday in December. He reiterated that having a positive mindset has helped him in so many ways, especially as he’s getting older.

Ted Danson says he’s ‘staying hopeful’ throughout his career as he gets older ( Getty Images )

“It's not just altruistic,” he told the publication. “It's good for your health. It's good for your energy. It's fun — life becomes fun at any age.”

Danson has previously shared his perspective on aging. During an interview with CBS News in November 2024, he said that his positive attitude was inspired by Hollywood star Jane Fonda.

“She was turning 80, and at 70 I was starting to go, 'Well, I'd better look for a nice place to land, you know, this life plane,' or whatever,” he said. “And I looked at her and it was like, no. She has her foot on the gas pedal! She's, like, doing a 12-hour day, shooting her show, jumping on a bus to go.”

“Don't slow down, just keep going, keep living your life,” he added. “I think that's one of the things our elders can pass on to us. This is how you live life right up until the end.”

In A Man on the Inside, Danson plays a widower named Charles who has found a new sense of purpose as an amateur private detective. In season one, Charles moved into a retirement home to catch his culprit.

The second season will feature Charles going undercover as a professor at a college to investigate an unknown blackmailer who’s threatening the school’s president, Jack Berenger (portrayed by Max Greenfield). Danson's real-life wife, Mary Steenburgen, also joins the cast as Charles's love interest, as he explores the idea of a second chance at romance.

Season two of A Man on the Inside will be released November 20 on Netflix.