The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Influencer Serena Kerrigan reveals she was ‘mortified’ after Taylor Swift publicly declined her gift
‘You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take,’ social media personality said
Influencer Serena Kerrigan has admitted she was left “mortified” after she tried to give pop star Taylor Swift a free pack of the card game she invented while they were dining in the same restaurant.
The 31-year-old online personality approached the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker, 35, with a deck of her Kerrigan’s Let’s F***ing Date cards after spotting her at New York’s The Corner Store restaurant alongside Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, as well as actor Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds.
Speaking to Gia Giudice on iHeartRadio’s Casual Chaos podcast, Kerrigan explained she’d told her boyfriend, Felix Levine, to send a pack of the cards via an Uber taxi to the restaurant where “millions of paparazzi” and fans were “already waiting outside”.
“I grabbed the card game and I’m sitting there… everyone’s filing out of the restaurant,” she said. “I literally was like, ‘Hi, I’m such a fan and I created this card game. I think you would really love it.”
Swift thanked Kerrigan but declined to take the game, with the social media personality reflecting that this may have been due to safety precautions. “There could have been poison. It looks like a cigarette [packet],” she said of the card game’s packaging.
Kerrigan admitted that despite Swift’s “sweet” reaction she was still initially “mortified” at being turned down by the global superstar. “But then, I got over it because it’s such an iconic story for the plot. Who cares that she said no?” she said.
The influencer, who later shared footage online of her approaching Swift, continued: “One day, I’m going to meet her and I’m going to be like, ‘Funny story’, and we’re going to be besties. It’s all good… You miss 100 per cent of the shots you don’t take. I’m so glad that I did it.”
Kerrigan is currently starring in Peacock’s web miniseries Older, Hotter, Wiser, about a woman on a chaotic road trip to reach Hollywood.
She rose to fame on social media as her alter ego “Serena F***ing Kerrigan (SFK)”, which she turned into her brand.
In 2020, Kerrigan released Let's F***ing Date, game cards designed to help players conquer the world of love. She has since put out Let’s F***ing F***, Let's F***ing Play, and Let's F***ing Go decks.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments