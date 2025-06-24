Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Influencer Serena Kerrigan has admitted she was left “mortified” after she tried to give pop star Taylor Swift a free pack of the card game she invented while they were dining in the same restaurant.

The 31-year-old online personality approached the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker, 35, with a deck of her Kerrigan’s Let’s F***ing Date cards after spotting her at New York’s The Corner Store restaurant alongside Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, as well as actor Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Speaking to Gia Giudice on iHeartRadio’s Casual Chaos podcast, Kerrigan explained she’d told her boyfriend, Felix Levine, to send a pack of the cards via an Uber taxi to the restaurant where “millions of paparazzi” and fans were “already waiting outside”.

“I grabbed the card game and I’m sitting there… everyone’s filing out of the restaurant,” she said. “I literally was like, ‘Hi, I’m such a fan and I created this card game. I think you would really love it.”

Swift thanked Kerrigan but declined to take the game, with the social media personality reflecting that this may have been due to safety precautions. “There could have been poison. It looks like a cigarette [packet],” she said of the card game’s packaging.

Kerrigan admitted that despite Swift’s “sweet” reaction she was still initially “mortified” at being turned down by the global superstar. “But then, I got over it because it’s such an iconic story for the plot. Who cares that she said no?” she said.

The influencer, who later shared footage online of her approaching Swift, continued: “One day, I’m going to meet her and I’m going to be like, ‘Funny story’, and we’re going to be besties. It’s all good… You miss 100 per cent of the shots you don’t take. I’m so glad that I did it.”

Influencer Serena Kerrigan has admitted she was 'rejected' by Taylor Swift at a restaurant in New York ( TikTok/Getty )

Kerrigan is currently starring in Peacock’s web miniseries Older, Hotter, Wiser, about a woman on a chaotic road trip to reach Hollywood.

She rose to fame on social media as her alter ego “Serena F***ing Kerrigan (SFK)”, which she turned into her brand.

In 2020, Kerrigan released Let's F***ing Date, game cards designed to help players conquer the world of love. She has since put out Let’s F***ing F***, Let's F***ing Play, and Let's F***ing Go decks.