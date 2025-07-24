Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Taylor Swift makes Madame Tussauds history with 13 new figures inspired by Eras Tour outfits

Wax works were created over the course of 14 months by 40 different artists

Lydia Spencer-Elliott
Thursday 24 July 2025 04:09 EDT
Comments
Taylor Swift has made Madam Tussauds history as 13 new wax figures of the singer will be unveiled across 13 cities and four continents – the largest multi-figure launch in Tussauds’ 250-year history.

The landmark wax work collection celebrates Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, which ran from March 2023 to December 2024 and made history as the highest grossing tour of all time for two years in a row.

Tussauds said in a statement that the exhibit aims to “make guests feel as if they’ve stepped on stage” at the Eras Tour. The figures were created by a team of more than 40 artists over 14 months.

First-look images released by Tussauds show figures now on display in Hollywood, Las Vegas, New York, Orlando and Nashville, wearing recognisable outfits from Swift’s various album eras.

Hollywood’s Speak Now wax figure is dressed in a lilac ball gown with an ombré skirt. Meanwhile, Las Vegas’s Fearless figure dons a gold-fringed Roberto Cavalli minidress worn by Swift.

Elsewhere, New York’s Midnights figure wears a recreation of Swift’s tinsel jacket and deep blue Zuhair Murad playsuit and Orlando’s Reputation figure wears a black sequin catsuit, also by Roberto Cavalli.

Lastly, Nashville is home to the evermore waxwork; a figure of Swift wearing a replica of the pop superstar’s mustard floor-length Etro dress.

Taylor Swift has made Madame Tussauds history with 13 new figures of the singer unveiled
Taylor Swift has made Madame Tussauds history with 13 new figures of the singer unveiled (Madame Tussauds)

Madame Tussauds’ global brand director Laura Sheard said the “phenomenal success” of Swift’s record-breaking tour provided the “perfect moment” for Tussauds to celebrate her.

“Thirteen figures – Taylor’s lucky number,” she said. “Across four continents to ensure we’re reaching as many fans as possible. We just know they are going to love it as much as we do.”

The Eras Tour brought in $2.2bn (£1.6bn) in its nearly two-year run, making it the highest-grossing tour of all time for two years in a row.

Swift earned praise for her generosity during the tour, donating hundreds of thousands of pounds to food banks in the cities where she performed.

The pop star played the final show of her tour in Vancouver last December, where she told fans the shows had been “the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging” experience of her life.

