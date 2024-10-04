Taylor Swift’s shock food bank donation will ‘have nationwide impact’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Taylor Swift’s shock donation to Trussell food banks will have a nationwide impact, according to one of the charity’s directors.

The 34-year-old singer made a “generous donation” to 1,400 food banks across the UK and community organisations in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London – the cities she performed her record-breaking Eras Tour in this summer.

Trussell director of public engagement Sophie Carre said Swift, who became the first artist to play Wembley Stadium eight times on the same tour, helped the charity at an “incredibly important time” when it expects a “huge number” of people to turn to it for support.

Taylor Swift made the donation after she brought her Eras Tour to Britain this summer (Ian West/PA) ( PA Wire )

She told the PA news agency: “We weren’t expecting it, but obviously we were really delighted when we found out.

“I think with something like this, you never know, and we were very excited when her team got in touch.

“It’s a really nice opportunity to make a local impact, but know you’re part of a national cause, and you can see the impact nationwide as well. It’s great that it’s an opportunity to connect that local and national impact.”

Ms Carre said Swift had helped highlight the charity’s work.

Asked whether the singer’s gift has prompted others to donate, she said: “I haven’t seen anything to that effect at the moment, but I know that it’s really helpful she’s put a spotlight on Trussell and our food banks.

“Particularly at this time, as we face winter and the incredible levels of need that we know the food banks will need to meet.

“It really makes a difference and hopefully it will encourage others to support us if they can, and to play a part.

“We’re certainly hoping that it helps encourage people to learn a bit more about us and get involved if they can.”

Trussell did not disclose how much Swift donated, but Ms Carre added: “We are extremely grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous donation to Trussell.

“We are delighted that she has chosen to support the work of food banks.

“This, alongside the other donations she has made directly to food banks across the country, will help people facing hunger and hardship during their toughest moments, while working towards a more just future where everyone can afford the essentials.”

The donation will go directly to food banks through the charity’s emergency grants programme, which supports the community initiatives which are most in need.

Those wishing to donate or find out more about the charity should visit www.trussell.org.uk.

Trussell describes itself as an “anti-poverty” charity with a community of food banks which work together to provide emergency food and practical support for people left without enough money to live on.

Swift’s Eras Tour will continue in Canada until Sunday December 8.