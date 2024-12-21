Taylor Swift arrives for her first Chiefs game since her Eras tour finished

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Taylor Swift is officially back in her Kansas City Chiefs red era.

On Saturday, the 35-year-old “Fifteen” singer returned to Arrowhead Stadium to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs face off against the Houston Texans.

Swift threw on a swanky red coat with feathery trim and a black bucket hat for the occasion, accessorizing with black sheer tights and matching knee-high boots.

The Saturday match is the first the Midnights artist has attended since the end of her illustrious Eras Tour on December 8 in Vancouver, Canada. She previously stepped out for the November 29 Chiefs match, the day after Thanksgiving, with her dad Scott, and her boyfriend’s mother, Donna Kelce.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

For months Swift’s traveled back and forth to support the NFL tight end while finishing up the final leg of her showcase, which has now been deemed the highest-grossing concert in history generating over $2 billion in ticket sales.

Now, the “Love Story” vocalist’s 632-day showrun is over.

During her final performance in BC Place Stadium, the Grammy winner reflected on what this past year and a half has been like for her, describing the time as “the most fun, joyful, exciting, intense, powerful and wonderful tour I have ever done, and that’s all because of the way that you have treated it.”

The “You Belong With Me” singer added: “There’s a reason why this is my longest tour I’ve ever done. I’ve never played this many shows on a tour before, and it’s just ‘cause I really never wanted it to end, because you guys have made it into such a wonderful experience for all of us on stage.”

For Swift’s fans, the end of her iconic Eras Tour was bittersweet. Those who were lucky enough to snag tickets were grateful for the experience but sad to know the beloved artist probably wouldn’t be touring again anytime soon, especially not to the same magnitude.

“I actually can’t believe that Eras Tour is ending,” makeup influencer Kensington said in a December 6 TikTok “Get Ready With Me” before the concert. “It is so bittersweet.

“I actually think I am in full denial that this is last time I’m going to be seeing Taylor for god knows how long,” she continued. “I’m so excited, and nervous, and nauseous right now.”

Swift kicked off the Eras Tour in Arizona back in March 2023. She spent months touring the country before jetting overseas to Melbourne, Portugal, London, Tokyo, and Singapore with star openers Sabrina Carpenter, Suki Waterhouse, Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, and Gracie Abrams. Other artists who joined her on the road included Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Owenn, Gayle, Muna, Mette, Griff, and Benson Boone.