Taylor Swift reportedly made a special gift for Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ newborn daughter, Golden.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, the 35-year-old singer made a blanket for Brittany and Patrick’s third child, born on January 12.

“She makes a lot of things for the people she loves and cares about,” the source told the publication. “She makes sentimental gifts that are more of value to her than expensive gifts.”

The source also claimed that the “Fortnight” singer loves to create gifts by hand instead of buying expensive gifts, as she’s “always been someone who makes arts and crafts.”

Swift — who’s been dating Patrick’s Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce since 2023 — reportedly believes that homemade presents “have more meaning.” So when she’s giving a gift, she’ll “hunt for something special, personal and meaningful for people.”

“She’s not the type to have her assistant just buy something,” the source added.

Swift recently gave a gift to another member of the Chiefs kingdom. In November, Chiefs star Mecole Hardman Jr’s fiancée, Chariah Gordon, opened up about becoming close friends with Swift, after meeting at Kecle’s house.

She also shared that while Swift was on a hiatus from her international Eras tour in 2024, the singer sent a gift to Gordon and Hardman’s one-year-old daughter, Ci.

“It’s so freaking cute and so thoughtful,” Gordon told Glamour. “In-between shows [she was] keeping my kids super near.”

In 2020, the “All Too Well” singer also made a baby blanket for her close friend Gigi Hadid, who’d just welcomed her daughter, Khai, with now-ex Zayn Malik. In the image Hadid shared on Instagram, the then-newborn can be seen wearing a white bodysuit featuring a Versace logo while her hand is curled up on a soft pink blanket.

“From auntie @donatella_versace”, she wrote near the bodysuit, adding: “and auntie @taylorswift made this!!” across the blanket.

Earlier this month, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick, and his wife Brittany welcomed a baby girl. Golden is the couple’s third child, as they also have a three-year-old daughter, Sterling, and a two-year-old son, Bronze.

“Golden Raye Mahomes, 1/12/25,” Brittany wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which only showed a photo of the baby’s feet next to a sign with her name on it.”

Swift of course subtly showed her support for her two friends by liking the Instagram post.

Only six days after giving birth to her third child, Brittany showed up to her husband’s playoff game, and Scarlett Johansson had some opinions about it.

“How is she upright?” she questioned during an episode of Today with Jenna & Friends on Tuesday (January 21), after seeing a photo of Mahomes at the game.

“What were you doing [six days after giving birth]?” TV host Jenna Bush Hager asked Johansson. The actor shares 10-year-old daughter Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac and three-year-old son Cosmo with her husband Colin Jost.

“Six days after I had a baby, somebody told me that beer would help bring in your milk or whatever it is,” Johansson said. “So I think I had a giant Guinness and a huge bowl of puffed Cheetos, and I was staring into the abyss, like, ‘What have I done?’”

Patrick Mahomes and Kelce are set to face the Buffalo Bills Sunday in the AFC championship game. The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for their third straight Super Bowl. Swift has become a fixture at their games, and the team is a perfect 9-0 at home games she attended.