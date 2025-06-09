Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bars of soap made from the bathwater of Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney went on sale on Friday (6 June) and is now available on eBay for inflated prices after reportedly selling out within seconds.

The Euphoria actor is one of the most sexualised stars in Hollywood and often faces unsolicited comments about her body from fans – some of whom have even expressed their desire to consume her bath water.

“When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr Squatch soap,” Sweeney said in a press release announcing her new “Bathwater Bliss” soap.

It would appear that Sweeney and Dr Squatch’s unique bit of branding paid off as the soap, which is made from pine bark extract, exfoliating sand and droplets of the actor’s bathwater, was snapped up instantly by fans, who paid just $8 for the item which went on sale at 12pm EST.

According to NBC New York, some prospective buyers were told that they would have to wait 250 minutes to make their purchase while others claimed the website crashed.

Responding to one complaint on social media, which claimed the bars were never on sale, the company wrote: “Nah, it was there. People just bought it in .0001 seconds."

open image in gallery Sydney Sweeney bathwater soap went on sale on Friday (6 June) ( Dr. Squatch )

Dr Squatch later confirmed on Instagram that their website did indeed crash. In a statement, the company said: “Y’all crashed the site. The Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss launch has been insane! We seriously appreciate the Squatch-sized enthusiasm.

“We’re working hard behind the scenes to make sure the right folks – on a first come, first served basis – get their hands on the bricc. Thanks for your patience.”

Listings for the product on eBay are now being sold from $100 (£73) to $2000 (£1478).

open image in gallery Dr Squatch release statement about Sydney Sweeney's bathwater soap selling out ( Dr Squatch/ Instagram )

In an interview with GQ, Sweeney further explained the process of making the soap. “When we were at the [Dr. Squatch] shoot, they had a tub for me. And I actually got in there and I took some soap, and we had a nice little bath and they took the water. So it’s my real bath water,” she confirmed.

“I wanted to have it lean towards my home roots, so there’s this really outdoorsy scent of, like, pine and earthy moss and fir. So it smells super manly. But then there’s some city bath water mixed in.”

Sweeney previously discussed the oversexualisation of her body in an interview with Variety in March 2024.

The actor admitted at the time that the constant remarks make her feel like she has “no control” over online discourse about her appearance.

open image in gallery Sydney Sweeney has spoken frequently about the sexualisation of her body in the media ( Getty Images for The Met Museum )

“I see it, and I just can’t allow myself to have a reaction. I don’t know how to explain it - I’m still trying to figure it out myself,” she told the outlet, when asked about the viral reaction to her SNL debut.

“People feel connected and free to be able to speak about me in whatever way they want, because they believe that I’ve signed my life away. That I’m not on a human level anymore, because I’m an actor. That these characters are for everybody else, but then me as Sydney is not for me anymore,” Sweeney said. “It’s this weird relationship that people have with me that I have no control or say over.”