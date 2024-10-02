Sydney Sweeney praised for starring in ‘genius’ shower gel commercial

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



An amusing shower gel advert starring Sydney Sweeney has gone viral, being viewed more than one million times.

Sweeney was cast in the advertisement by soap company Dr Squatch, whose vice president of marketing, John Ludeke, hired the <em>Euphoria</em> and <em>White Lotus</em> star as she “resonates across broad demographics”.

In the advert, Sweeney plays the “Body Wash Genie”, a figure that magically appears before random men, who informs them: “Guys only want one thing”.

Sweeney then transforms the standard body wash they have been using into one of Dr Squatch’s range of products.

The decision to hire the Immaculate actor as the ad’s “Body Wash Genie”, which has been branded “genius” by viewers, arrives after being subjected to lewd comments by male film fans.

In April, Sweeney made her feelings towards the discourse about her appearance clear with a message on her sweatshirt. In an image posted on Instagram, she wore a grey jumper, sporting the words: “Sorry for having great t**s”.

In the same month, she was also criticised by Hollywood producer Carol Baum, who made comments about her looks and acting ability.

Afterwards, Sweeney told Variety: “How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman.

“If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms Baum’s character.”

The actor has also told NME that “there’s not anything I can do” about the obsession with her appearance.

Asked if it made her want to stay off the internet, she responded: “Um, no, I think it’s important to be aware of everything and then use that information however I may well. But I’m just being me, that’s all.”

In response to the Dr Squatch advert, one viewer wrote: “The reality is more people will watch this than the vice presidential debate and that’s perfectly fine.”

Another pondered: “I’m genuinely so invested to see how much business this does for them.”

As reported by Marketing Drive, Dr Squatch’s vice president of marketing, John Ludeke, said: “She’s not only a rising star, but someone who resonates across broad demographics – especially with women who are often the ones purchasing grooming products for their male partners or kids.”

He added: “We always want to be a meaningful contributor to culture, and having her personality drive this message for us through marketing is huge.”

open image in gallery Sydney Sweeney hosting ‘SNL’ ( Saturday Night Live, NBC )

It comes after Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang has claimed that Sweeney begged the cast to “make jokes about my boobs” when she hosted the show earlier this year.

Speaking on the Fly on the Wall podcast, Yang said Sweeney was “an example of a host who came in and understood how she was being consumed and perceived already”.

He added: “She came in and was like, ‘Please, everyone, make jokes about my boobs.’”

Sweeney’s SNL appearance bizarrely became a political talking point with one right-wing commentator writing a think piece called: “Are Sydney Sweeney’s breasts double-D harbingers of the death of woke?”