Could Sydney Sweeney face charges for decorating iconic Hollywood sign with bras?

Sydney Sweeney might be in trouble with the law after yet another ad campaign gone wrong.

Months after the actor sparked backlash for her controversial American Eagle campaign, she swapped out her jeans for lingerie to embark on promoting another clothing line.

Sweeney, 28, recently ventured up to the Los Angeles landmark for a nighttime shoot where she was filmed climbing to the top of the sign’s 45-foot-tall letters, according to footage obtained by TMZ.

Wearing black cargo pants, a black hoodie and a black hat, the Euphoria star hung a clothesline of bras from her upcoming lingerie line, Syrn, over the sign before stopping to admire her work and laugh.

But while Sweeney got the proper permit from Film LA to shoot on the site, she reportedly did not get prior approval from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to touch or climb the letters — meaning she and her production team could be charged with criminal trespassing or vandalism if the chamber decides to press charges.

open image in gallery Sydney Sweeney recently climbed the iconic Hollywood sign to hang up bras to promote her new lingerie line ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Sydney Sweeney was filmed climbing the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles to promote her new lingerie line ( Getty Images )

“There was no permission granted to do this, as is required,” the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce told TMZ.

Neither the chamber nor Sweeney’s representatives returned The Independent’s request for comment.

People caught climbing or decorating the Hollywood sign are typically arrested at the scene. Trespassing on the site can result in a misdemeanor charge, meaning a fine of up to $1,000 or even jail time up to six months.

Built in 1923 and donated to the city in 1944, the Hollywood sign sits on public land in Griffith Park. The landmark is trademarked by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and managed by the non-profit Hollywood Sign Trust.

Although it sits on public land and belongs to the city, it is illegal to climb the sign because it is in a restricted area. The sign also has remote surveillance cameras, eight-foot fencing and motion censors to protect it. The Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments, in addition to park rangers, typically monitor the area around the sign to stop tourists from wandering in.

LAPD did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment, but told Fox News Digital that there was no investigation into the incident so far because “no crime was committed.”

Sweeney’s upcoming lingerie line, Syrn, is expected to launch Wednesday, according to a teaser video starring the actor. The brand is reportedly financed by Coatue, which has investors including Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez.