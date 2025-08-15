Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nadiya Bychkova has said she is feeling better as she undergoes medical tests after being rushed to hospital in an ambulance earlier this week.

The 35-year-old Ukrainian dancer is reported to have been injured after landing on her back during rehearsals.

“Hi everyone! I've had so many kind messages over the past 48 hours – thank you for your love and support,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday (14 August).

“So many questions too so I just wanted to let you know that I had another scan today – just to check things over – and some more physio from the Strictly team and I'll be back on that dancefloor tomorrow.”

She added: “I feel a lot more like myself today, can’t wait to be back with my [Strictly] family and looking forward for the new series.”

Bychkova is said to have had a “nasty” fall, according to sources.

One person told The Mirror: “It looked pretty nasty and no one was taking any chances. The Strictly crew rushed into action and she was stretchered out.

“As a precaution, following a fall during rehearsals, Nadiya was taken to hospital for checks and is receiving full support from medical and welfare teams.”

Rehearsals are “continuing” and “the Strictly team are in close contact with Nadiya”.

Nadiya Bychkova is returning to rehearsals after injuring her back ( Getty Images )

Bychkova first joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and left a lasting impression on the judges and the public after making it to the quarter final with EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami.

BBC’s flagship show is returning for its 23rd season in September, with Love Island winner Dani Dyer, ER actor Alex Kingston, and football legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink currently leading this year’s contestants.

Also competing are EastEnders star Balvinder Sopa, British YouTuber and social media star George Clarke, and Gladiators athlete Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.

There are a number of rumoured names for this year’s series including former GB athlete Mo Farah and Sort Your Life Out presenter Stacey Solomon. The remaining contestants will be announced throughout August.

Meanwhile, returning professionals include Bychkova, Dianne Buswell (who won the 2024 series with Chris McCausland), Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Luba Mushtuk, and Jowita Przystal.