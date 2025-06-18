Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s hard to believe but, in just two months, the contestants for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing will be announced.

Six months after Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell lifted the Glitterball trophy, the rumour mill surrounding the BBC’s popular dancing competition, now on its 22nd series, has been kicked into overdrive.

The professional dancers set to participate in the 2025 series have already been revealed and they, like us, will be wondering which celebrities they’ll be partnered with.

All four judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke – will return.

Who will be on Strictly Come Dancing 2025?

The latest celebrity that bosses are reportedly trying to sign up is Mo Farah, the Olympic athlete considered a “genuine national treasure”.

The Sun reports that Farah’s personality would “provide the perfect tonic” to last year’s scandal incolving Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice.

open image in gallery Great Britain’s Mo Farah celebrates winning the Men’s 10,000m final at the Olympic Stadium, London ( John Giles/PA )

“Bosses would love to sign him up but the talks are at a very early stage.”

Another star rumoured for the show is Dani Dyer, who won Love Island in 2018.

Dyer, who is married to West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen, has remained in the spotlight ever since reigning supreme on the ITV reality show – and it’s a sure bet that, if she does sign up to Strictly, her dad, Rivals actor Danny Dyer, will be in the studio audience most weeks.

open image in gallery Dani Dyer might be on ‘Strictly’ 2025 ( Getty Images )

Another person that’s being rumoured is Tom Parker-Bowles, the MasterChef judge who is the son of Camilla Parker-Bowles.

According to reports, Tom was “sounded out last year but never materialised” – and bosses are hoping they will “have better luck this year”.

open image in gallery Tom Parker-Bowles was reportedly wanted for ‘Strictly’ in 2024 ( Getty Images )

Two former reality stars who might appear include Made in Chelsea’s Georgia “Toff” Toffolo, who won I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2017, and Stacey Solomon, who finished third on The X Factor in 2009.

Solomon has since become an award-winning TV star, finding BBC success with lifestyle series Sort Your Life Out.

open image in gallery Georgia “Toff” Toffolo and Stacey Solomon are rumoured for ‘Strictly’ ( Getty Images )

Apprentice favourite Thomas Skinner, who won the respect of Lord Sugar during his time on the BBC show in 2019, might be a contestant on this year’s Strictly. According to MailOnline, Skinner, known for his catchphrase “Bosh!”, is “up for giving the competition his best shot” despite having “no dancing experience”.

A source stated: “Strictly bosses are hoping he’ll get the dads watching. He has a massive following, especially with working-class blokes.”

open image in gallery Thomas Skinner has become one of the most popular ‘Apprentice’ candidates ( BBC )

Elsewhere, Ashley Cain, who found fame on Ex on the Beach, is reportedly being teed up for Strictly. He appeared on the first series of the UK version of the reality show, and returned again in season two.

Cain has since gone on to front his own BBC show, titled Ashley Cain: Into the Danger Zone, and it’s claimed that it’s his presenting skills that have caught the eyes of Strictly producers.

open image in gallery Ashley Cain might be the first ‘Ex on the Beach’ star on ‘Strictly’ ( MTV )

This Morning presenter Craig Rowe, who is the daytime show’s “gadget guru”, has publicly expressed interest in taking part on the show.

Rowe, who joined A Place in the Sun in 2022, told The Sun in April: “Talks are very much happening.”

open image in gallery Craig Rowe says he’s ‘in talks’ for ‘Strictly’ ( Channel 4 )

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One in September, with hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.