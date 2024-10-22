Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A biohacker has shared an insight into her rigorous lifestyle as part of her ambitious quest to live to 150.

Kayla Barnes-Lentz, 33, who runs a “biology upgrading clinic” in LA called LYV The Wellness Space, has designed a multi-step longevity protocol that she lives by each day.

The regime involves going to bed at 8.30pm each night to ensure deep sleep, getting in 15,000 detail steps, working in 90-minute blocks, doing regular infrared saunas, cool plunges and spending an hour in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

Not to mention her 20 supplements per day.

This strict regimen is part of the anti-ageing biohacking lifestyle, which involves adopting a collection of wellness practices to improve your health, longevity and energy optimisation in an attempt to turn back your biological clock.

The most extreme examples of the biohacking trend include a 47-year-old multimillionaire called Bryan Johnson who is on a mission to become 18 again . Recently, he shared he had replaced the “liquid gold” plasma in his blood to turn back his biological clock, as well as adhering to a strict vegan diet, taking extensive supplements and engaging in several daily therapies such as blue light therapy, which is believed by some to help rejuvenate the skin. His “don’t die” plan costs him more than £1 million per year.

Barnes-Lentz claims that her biological age is already a decade younger than her actual age, which is 33.

“I’m aiming to reach 150. There are so many technologies and advancements that are coming, especially with AI, and I think that living so healthily will mean I will be able to partake in these advancements during my lifespan,” she told The Telegraph.

According to market research firm InsightAce Analytic, the longevity therapy market reached $27.1 billion (£20.8 billion) last year and is predicted to reach $44.9 billion (£34.5 billion) by 2031.

open image in gallery Kayla Barnes-Lentz pictured in her daily biohacking endeavours ( Supplied )

Other hacks used by Barnes-Lentz involve yearly platelet-rich fibrin injections in her mouth. “This is where my blood is extracted and spun, and then injected back in my gums to reduce gum inflammation and promote tissue regeneration,” she said, stating that she dedicates 15 minutes per day to her oral health.

After her extensive morning routine that involves tongue scraping and using an electromagnetic field therapy device, she does breath work, prayer or meditation followed by a protein coffee (a drink combining protein powder and coffee).

“I do a mix of strength and cardiovascular training. Once the sun is up, I head outside to get sunlight into my eyes, which really signals to the body and brain to wake up. This is very important.”

For her working day, she works in chunks of 90 minutes with regular breaks.

open image in gallery Biohacking centres are an increasing phenomenon in the wellness industry ( Getty Images )

“If my work involves a call, I will do it while out walking in the Los Feliz hills where I live. This is really good for the cardiovascular system and I typically get in about 15,000 steps a day,” she told the publication.

This outing is followed by a cold plunge for a midday energy burst. She also uses a whole body vibration plate, daily, to encourage a “lymphatic flow detox” and “improve bone density”, before spending an hour in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber for improved blood flow and cell oxygenation.

When it’s time for sleep, Barnes-Lentz and her husband sleep in a Faraday cage, an enclosure made with materials that are thought to block some electromagnetic fields.

Sleep is serious business for the influencer, who says her bedroom is blacked out by 8.30pm “to the point I can’t see my hand”, and she’s typically asleep by 9pm.

“We also have multiple air filters throughout the house, and two in our bedroom to maintain air quality. We use an organic mattress with a grounding pad on it, which helps reduce inflammation,” she said.