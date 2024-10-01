Biohacker couple reveal daily routine that will allow them ‘to live to 150’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A biohacker couple who spend six figures a year on their quest for longevity have said they intend to live “healthily until the age of 150” with a rigid daily routine.

Kayla Barnes-Lentz, 33, says she has been committed to wellness for years, and before she even met her now-husband Warren Lentz, 36, in person, she asked him for detailed information about his health and biology to ensure he would be a suitable partner for over a century.

Speaking exclusively to The Independent, Ms Barnes-Lentz stressed that unlike biohackers like Bryan Johnson who want to live forever, her goal “is to live as long as my husband does, not forever.”

Admitting that she would be happy to live past 120 – the longest ever verified human lifespan was that of Jeanne Calment, who died in 1997 at the age of 122 – the wellness CEO said her aim is to ultimately have as many “healthy years” as possible, and claimed this requires a stringent routine.

Ms Banres-Lentz explained that the couple’s wellness pursuits begin the moment they wake up and that the pair “love to set the tone for our day by optimising our mind and body”.

She said: “Warren wakes up a little earlier than I do, but we both prioritise our morning workouts and getting sun as soon as it peaks up!

“Other morning activities that we do together are PEMF or Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy. We have a clinical-grade device in our home that we use in the mornings together.”

Ms Barnes-Lentz said their afternoons consist of midday sun and if her husband is working from home, they will have a “cold tub” day.

open image in gallery The couple in front of their medical-grade hyperbaric chamber. ( Supplied )

They alternate using a hyperbaric chamber, which is used to help the lungs collect more oxygen. “It only fits one person at a time so we alternate it,” she explained.

“In the evenings, we have an early organic dinner together. I cook our meals at home, and we typically eat around 5:30 pm. After dinner, we go for another walk.

“Then, we do a sauna session to start our wind-down routine. Red lights go on in our house at sunset.

“We are in bed by 9 pm every night.”

open image in gallery The couple takes turns using their hyperbaric chamber in their quest to live until the age of 150. ( Supplied )

This is the couple’s general routine when they are at home together:

Morning

Wake up naturally

Pulsed electromagnetic field therapy [used to treat depression] together

Workouts

Morning sun as soon as it rises for 10-30 minutes while on a morning walk

Organic, homemade breakfast together

Mid-Day

Mid-afternoon sun and nature bathing

Cold plunge

Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber

We also use NanoVi during the day while working [a device that claims to repair everday cell damage]

Evening

Early dinner (5:30 pm)

Evening walk (50 mins on the hills)

Sauna

Red lights go on in our house when the sun sets

Go to bed together by 9 pm

open image in gallery Red light treatment, pictured, is yet another way that the pair are attempting to stay youthful for longer. It is believed to help the skin and muscles heal. ( Supplied )

With such a strong focus on preparing for the future, Ms Barnes-Lentz said they hope to start trying for a baby soon, but she has been “optimising my own body in preparation for motherhood for years.”

“I have helped my husband optimise his biology pre-conception [too] because we know that the mother and father’s health impacts the health of the children,” she added.

“I will be doing in-depth labs during my pregnancy so we can gather never-before-seen data on women during pregnancy.”

open image in gallery An at-home sauna is also a must for the biohackers. ( Supplied )

The hopeful parent-to-be said that while she plans to bring their children up with a similarly healthy lifestyle, she will “not push all the tech on them that we use”.

“We will try and simplify their lives and focus on no screen time, playing outdoors, getting dirty, being in nature and the sun,” she said.

“I am excited to teach them the beauty and power of well-grown food and how it can make them feel incredible. We want to empower them to make the right choices and lead by example.”

open image in gallery The couple met on the exclusive dating app Raya last year. ( Supplied )

When asked what advice she would give to anyone else looking for a partner who shares a similar lifestyle, Ms Barnes-Lentz said the key was bringing it up “immediately”.

“I took our first FaceTime call from my longevity clinic and showed Warren all of our tech, such as a multi-person hyperbaric chamber, ozone sauna, red light bed, cryo chamber, and more!” she admitted.

“I also asked for his labs on our second call, then I sent him additional labs to complete including a gut test, comprehensive blood work, genetic test, and total toxic burden test.

She admitted: “I knew that it would take a unique man to be excited about what I do, and Warren was not only excited about it but wanted to push the limits of human potential and longevity with me.”