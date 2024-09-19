Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A biohacker has revealed that she made the unusual decision of asking her date for detailed information about his health ahead of their first date – but six months later they were happily married .

‘Biohacking’ is the process of putting a significant effort into obtaining the best possible health, with some even going as far as to attempt to reverse their biological age.

One of the growing number of people committed to the practice is wellness CEO Kayla Barnes, 33, who made a point of ensuring her date shared a similarly healthy lifestyle before they even met.

Speaking to The Independent, she said that while she plans on “living past 120”, it is important for her to “live as long as my husband does”.

“I want to live as long as my husband, that is why I put so much effort into optimizing BOTH of our health!” she added. “We plan to live to 150 in excellent health.”

The wellness CEO asked her now-husband for detailed information about his health before they even met in person ( Supplied )

She connected with Warren Lentz, 36, on a dating app last summer, and while they spent a month exchanging all of the usual information and flirting they also shared detailed statistics about his health before setting their eyes on each other in the flesh.

These statistics included information about Mr Lentz’s gut health, the levels of toxins in their bodies, nutritional levels and more.

Even though Mr Lentz lived in California at the time and Ms Barnes-Lentz was based in Cleveland, Mr Lentz was willing to have all the necessary tests done in a bid to see if they were a match.

A year and a marriage later, Ms Barnes-Lentz believes that her decision to ask for this information was instrumental to their relationship’s success.

“I had never had anyone ask me for my health labs in the context of dating,” Mr Lentz, the chief revenue officer at a marketing agency, admitted in an interview with Fortune.

“But I liked how she was confident about the fact that that was important to her.”

Explaining how quickly she asked for her husband’s health information, Ms Barnes-Lentz said: “My profile featured my interest in health optimisation and longevity!

“Health was brought up immediately - I took our first FaceTime call from my longevity clinic and showed Warren all of our tech, such as a multi-person hyperbaric chamber, ozone sauna, red light bed, cryo chamber, and more.

“I also asked for his labs on our second call, then I sent him additional labs to complete including a gut test, comprehensive blood work, genetic test, and total toxic burden test.”

The pair went on to meet at Cleveland Airport before Mr Lentz became aware of the extent of his date’s dedication to a healthy lifestyle when he visited her home and encountered several “health robots”.

These included red light panels, worth $2,000, on the back of her wardrobe door, which are believed to reduce skin ageing, although the Cleveland Clinic said more research is required into their effectiveness. She even had a $7,000 sauna in her bedroom.

“I knew right away he was gonna be in or out because probably not every day that you go to meet someone you’re dating do you open up the fridge and see [peptide syringes to reduce skin ageing],” Ms Barnes-Lentz said.

The unusual first meeting also included a tour of her longevity clinic, as well as an hour-long session in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

This is a pressurised chamber that is believed to increase oxygen levels in the body and accelerate healing.

“We were pretty intentional, which I loved,” Mr Lentz. “If other people heard [about the date], it might not sound super romantic, but it was so exciting to us. It was what we had been waiting for.”

Mr Lentz admits that while he tried his best to take care of his health before meeting his now wife, the relationship opened up a whole new world to him.

Within three months, the pair were engaged. They tied the knot six months later before relocating to Los Angeles, where they now spend an estimated six figures a year keeping their health in the best possible condition.

The pair have a stringent shared routine that involves sleeping by 9 pm and eating an organic-only diet.

Their interest in health optimization even featured at their wedding, with Ms Barnes-Lentz said: “Our wedding dinner and rehearsal dinner were 100% organic.

“All proteins were grass-fed and finished, and we served organic bone broth at our wedding. We only wanted to serve our guests the healthiest food.

“We also did not have any hard alcohol. Warren and I don’t drink and didn’t drink at our wedding, and we had an organic and Keto wedding cake. I also wore a blood glucose monitor up until the day of the wedding.”

But she stressed on Instagram that if she were to pick one pill for longevity, it would simply be regular exercise.