The ancient spice that reduces bloating - and could boost weight loss

Curry lovers could be tucking into extra health benefits with their favorite dishes.
Cumin, the versatile spice which gives dishes that warm, nutty, and earthy flavor, is rich in antioxidants and can help reduce the risk of disease and protect the body’s cells.
“A diet high in antioxidants can help reduce the risk of heart disease and some other chronic diseases,” registered dietitian Nicole Hopsecger told the Cleveland Clinic. “Of course, that goes hand-in-hand with making sure your diet is also high in other antioxidant sources, including fresh fruits, veggies, whole grains and legumes.”
To reap those benefits, Hopsecger advises that people grind up cumin seeds, increasing the body’s ability to absorb it.
“You also get more benefits from the vitamins and minerals it contains, such as B vitamins, vitamin E, iron and magnesium,” she explained.
Iron makes a protein in red blood cells that helps carry oxygen through the body, boosts the immune system, and keeps hair healthy. Magnesium helps maintain muscle and nerve function, keeps bones strong, regulates blood sugar and protects immune health, according to MedlinePlus. Vitamin B is essential for metabolism and brain function.
That’s not all that cooking with cumin can do for you. One study found cumin extract helped people alleviate bloating and other symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. A separate review showed cumin extract had been found to improve liver function tests in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
Cumin has been used for thousands of years, dating back to the dawn of written history, according to NPR. It was popular in ancient Mesopotamia and in the more than 4,000 years since then, its use has spread throughout the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and the Americas.
"Once it has been introduced into a new land and culture, cumin has a way of insinuating itself deeply into the local cuisine, which is why it has become one of the most commonly used spices in the world," author Gary Nabhan writes in his book, “Cumin, Camels, and Caravans.”
Any amount is generally safe to use when cooking, but people may want to be careful with supplements, Hopsecger advised.
Previous research has also found that cumin could help with weight loss.
One study claimed it help people to lose weight similar to an over-the-counter oral weight loss drug known as Orlistat. Another study, assessing the effects of cumin and lime, found “beneficial effects on weight” for participants who were overweight. A third study showed cholesterol levels improve after people took just three grams of cumin powder a day for three months.
But the dietician noted that more research is needed to make a solid connection.
“There’s not enough research to support them,” Hopsecge said. “In the few studies that do, there are likely other factors going on in addition to the cumin supplement, such as increased motivation or lifestyle changes.”
