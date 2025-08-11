Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sophie Turner has hit back at an Instagram commenter who accused her of “forgetting” about her two kids.

The Game of Thrones actor defended her parenting after one of her followers attempted to shame her for having a night out at an Oasis gig.

Turner, 29, shared a series of photos from the event, to which one person wrote in the comments section: “Lmfao, I think she has forgotten that she has two kids.”

Turner, who has two daughters with ex-husband Joe Jonas, hit back at the internet shamer within hours. “Ah I’m so sorry sometimes I forget some people can’t think for themselves,” she wrote.

“So… Get this… There’s this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day.”

Many praised Turner for her response, with several other replies questioning why a mum-of-two would not be able to enjoy a night out at a concert.

Turner finalised her divorce from singer Jonas in September 2024, with a judge declaring that their marriage was “irretrievably broken”.

The couple, who were married for five years, had been embroiled in a contentious custody battle over their two daughters, Willa, four, and Delphine, two. They resolved the dispute after deciding to co-parent.

open image in gallery Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorced after five years of marriage ( Getty Images )

Jonas, 35, recently said he has “a great co-parenting relationship” with Turner. On a July episode of podcast School of Greatness, he said: “My little ones have some incredible women to look up to, including their mom.

“As young girls, looking up to great women is what I want for them. I think what values I want for them are to be open-minded and have a big heart, be able to walk into any room and feel confidence and know that they can do literally anything they want.”

open image in gallery Sophie Turner hits back at critic who questioned her parenting on Instagram ( Instagram )

Turner previously expressed regret over her children becoming caught up in their divorce.

She told British Vogue in May 2024: “I’m unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children. They’re the victims in all of this.

“But I think we’re doing the best we can. I’m confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that’s all that I can ask for.”

Turner played Sansa Stark in HBO series Game of Thrones from 2010 to 2019, while Jonas shot to fame as part of pop band The Jonas Brothers.