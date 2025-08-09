Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An investigation has been launched into reports that up to 200 people were able to sneak into Oasis’s concerts at Wembley Stadium without tickets.

The Britpop legends played the London venue five times between 25 July to 3 August as part of their ongoing 2025 reunion tour, with a further two shows scheduled for September.

Tickets sold out in hours when they went on sale last year, after brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher announced that they were reuniting for the first time since their infamous split in 2009.

Unprecedented demand was met with a surge in ticket prices and a row over Ticketmaster’s so-called “dynamic pricing”, which the company denied using.

It has now been reported that some people paid £350 each to be smuggled into Wembley through a disabled entrance across the five gigs, allegedly using copies of the same ticket to get through security.

The Sun reports that those people were handed wristbands by members of security that gave them access to the VIP area in front of the stage.

open image in gallery Liam Gallagher performing during one of Oasis’s reunion shows ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

One fan claimed: “We were given our tickets, which were all the same, and a woman drew a shape on our hands. We were told to go to the disabled door at entrance M, even though our tickets said entrance F.

“We showed our stamped hands to the person on the door, they scanned the tickets, even though we all had the same one, and let us in.”

Another member of staff apparently then handed them a “golden circle” wristband and “that was it. There were zero security searches. We just walked straight in.”

Sky News reports that six people were arrested for suspected unauthorised entry during the shows, while 24 were ejected from the venue on the same grounds.

A Wembley Stadium spokesperson said in a statement: “Entering Wembley Stadium without a ticket is a serious offence and we are investigating these allegations.

“If they are substantiated, we will refer our evidence to the police.”

The Independent has contacted Wembley Stadium and Oasis’s representatives for comment.

open image in gallery Oasis fans on Wembley Way, ahead of the first night of the Oasis Live ’25 tour opening at Wembley Stadium in London. ( PA Wire )

Oasis are currently in Edinburgh, Scotland, where they will play two further shows tonight (Saturday 9 August) and Tuesday (11 August), after their first gig at Murrayfield Stadium on Friday.

They will then perform at Dublin’s Croke Park before heading to Japan, South Korea, South America, Australia and North America later this year.

On Friday night, Liam Gallagher hit out at City of Edinburgh council over a report that predicted fans would be “rowdy” and “intoxicated” during their shows at Murrayfield.

Speaking in front of around 70,000 fans, Liam branded the council a “bunch of snakes” and said his band were “still waiting for our apology”.

Meanwhile, The Independent reported this week of “outrageous” price hikes for hotels and accommodation as the band’s shows clash with Edinburgh Fringe festival.

The Independent found prices approaching £4,000 for accommodation. With 92 per cent of hotels and lodgings sold out on sites including Booking.com, Expedia listed one 12-bedroom house at £8,009 – the cost falling by almost half a month later. Meanwhile, one luxury hotel was charging £3,599 for a suite, with more affordable options no longer available.