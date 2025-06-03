Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Presenters Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing have announced they are expecting their first child together.

On Tuesday morning (3 June), the former Made in Chelseastars shared a video from Habboo’s first pregnancy scan, showing her smiling at a screen displaying an ultrasound. From behind the camera, Laing can be heard saying, “Oh my god!” while breaking down into tears.

Habboo, 30, and Laing, 36, who became a couple in 2019 on the reality show about the young and affluent in London’s SW10, married in front of friends and family in Spain in 2023.

Their happy news has been met with well-wishes from celebrity friends, including Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague, who commented on the post: “Congratulations guys!!!!”

Former Made in Chelsea star Lucy Watson wrote: “Exciting times to come, congratulations.”

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Dianne Buswell added: “Omg congratulations guys so so exciting!”

Vogue Williams, who is married to Laing’s Made in Chelsea co-star Spencer Matthews, commented: “Ahhhhhh delighted for you guys.”

Habboo and Laing host a podcast called NewlyWeds together, which sees them document married life as they encounter new challenges.

Laing, whose great-grandfather founded the McVitie’s biscuit empire, is the co-founder of the confectionery company Candy Kittens. In 2024, he began a successful radio career, replacing Jordan North as host of BBC Radio 1’s Going Home show on weekdays alongside Countryfile presenter Vick Hope.

After Hope announced her maternity leave last month, Radio 1 revealed she will be temporarily replaced by Habboo, who will be joining her husband as a co-presenter from Mondays through to Thursdays. Hope is expecting a baby with her husband, the record producer and DJ Calvin Harris.

Laing and Habboo have been open about their plans for a family in the past, with Laing tellingThe Timesin April that he would “like to have loads” of children.

Laing and Habboo picured in 2022 ( Getty )

“I was really scared about kids,” he said. “It's something you can't control. Sophie would then carry a baby, all these different things that I can't control and, ‘Oh God, what happens if this happen or that happens?’ But I saw a clip on Instagram where someone said, ‘The best thing I ever had is being called Dad.’ I was like, ‘Oh, wouldn't that be cool?’ So now I'm so down for it. I would like to have loads.”

In March, Laing raised more than £2m for Comic Relief through his extraordinary Ultra Marathon Man challenge.

He ran five consecutive ultra marathons in five days – a total of 150 miles (241km), from London to Salford, where he crossed the finish line and ran into Habboo’s arms.