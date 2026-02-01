Snoop Dogg supports daughter Cori Broadus after death of baby granddaughter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Snoop Dogg has shared support for his daughter Cori Broadus after the death of her baby girl, Codi Dreaux.

Broadus, 26, announced on Instagram this weekend that Codi had died at 10 months old after being born preterm at 25 weeks.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of herself cradling her daughter in her arms, she wrote: “Monday, I lost the love of my life. My Codi,” adding an angel wing emoji.

The baby’s grandfather, the rapper Snoop Dogg, showed solidarity by posting a picture featuring Cori alongside her brothers Corde, 31, and Cordell, 28, with a love-heart and praying hands emoji.

Broadus’s older brother Cordell added: “Lil sis, we got you forever.”

open image in gallery Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s daughter, paid tribute to her baby daughter who died at 10 months ( Instagram via @princessbroadus )

open image in gallery Snoop Dogg has shared his support for his daughter Cori Broadus after Codi’s passing ( Instagram @princessbroadus )

Last February, Broadus revealed that doctors delivered her baby via C-section after she developed Hemolysis, Elevated Liver enzymes and Low Platelets (HELLP) syndrome, a serious pregnancy complication considered to be a variant of preeclampsia. Codi then spent the next 10 months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

During that time, Broadus had publicly reflected on the emotional toll of premature birth, writing on Instagram: “I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself that I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed.”

She added: “Thank You God for getting me this far no matter the odds that are constantly thrown against me.”

Earlier this month, Broadus celebrated bringing her daughter home for the first time. On January 6, she posted a photo of herself snuggling with Codi on her bed, writing, “She’s home. Thank you for every prayer, every message, every ounce of love. God heard them all.”

open image in gallery Cori Broadus developed HELLP during pregnancy, a serious pregnancy complication considered to be a variant of preeclampsia ( Instagram via @princessbroadus )

Broadus’s fiancé, Wayne Deuce, also shared his grief publicly, posting a photo of himself holding Codi with the message: “I been the saddest since u left me Codi Dreaux. But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you #LongLiveCodiDreaux.”

Throughout Codi’s time in the NICU, Deuce had been sharing updates on her condition.

In July, he shared a video showing him decorating Codi’s bed in the hospital, writing: “I’m fenna cry man this is such a rollercoaster of emotions being a NICU parent.”

He continued: “I’m so grateful and blessed to be here on this journey w my baby and her mom. We are the strongest team.”

In a separate post in December, he said nobody could have prepared him for caring for Codi, writing: “This isn’t what anyone prepares you for. But this is where I show up.. every night, every morning, even when we exhausted in ways sleep can’t fix.”

He continued: “I’ve learned strength doesn’t always look brave. Sometimes it looks like staying. Sometimes it looks like sitting in silence and holding hope together with praying hands.”

The Sands national helpline provides support for anyone affected by the death of a baby. You can call 0808 164 3332 free of charge, or email helpline@sands.org.uk

For readers in the US, The Compassionate Friends provides support for families after a child dies at any age. You can call (877) 969-0010.