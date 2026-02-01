Snoop Dogg supports daughter Cori Broadus after death of baby granddaughter
Rapper’s 26-year-old daughter had her baby delivered preterm via C-section at 25 weeks
Snoop Dogg has shared support for his daughter Cori Broadus after the death of her baby girl, Codi Dreaux.
Broadus, 26, announced on Instagram this weekend that Codi had died at 10 months old after being born preterm at 25 weeks.
Sharing a black-and-white photo of herself cradling her daughter in her arms, she wrote: “Monday, I lost the love of my life. My Codi,” adding an angel wing emoji.
The baby’s grandfather, the rapper Snoop Dogg, showed solidarity by posting a picture featuring Cori alongside her brothers Corde, 31, and Cordell, 28, with a love-heart and praying hands emoji.
Broadus’s older brother Cordell added: “Lil sis, we got you forever.”
Last February, Broadus revealed that doctors delivered her baby via C-section after she developed Hemolysis, Elevated Liver enzymes and Low Platelets (HELLP) syndrome, a serious pregnancy complication considered to be a variant of preeclampsia. Codi then spent the next 10 months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
During that time, Broadus had publicly reflected on the emotional toll of premature birth, writing on Instagram: “I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself that I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed.”
She added: “Thank You God for getting me this far no matter the odds that are constantly thrown against me.”
Earlier this month, Broadus celebrated bringing her daughter home for the first time. On January 6, she posted a photo of herself snuggling with Codi on her bed, writing, “She’s home. Thank you for every prayer, every message, every ounce of love. God heard them all.”
Broadus’s fiancé, Wayne Deuce, also shared his grief publicly, posting a photo of himself holding Codi with the message: “I been the saddest since u left me Codi Dreaux. But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you #LongLiveCodiDreaux.”
Throughout Codi’s time in the NICU, Deuce had been sharing updates on her condition.
In July, he shared a video showing him decorating Codi’s bed in the hospital, writing: “I’m fenna cry man this is such a rollercoaster of emotions being a NICU parent.”
He continued: “I’m so grateful and blessed to be here on this journey w my baby and her mom. We are the strongest team.”
In a separate post in December, he said nobody could have prepared him for caring for Codi, writing: “This isn’t what anyone prepares you for. But this is where I show up.. every night, every morning, even when we exhausted in ways sleep can’t fix.”
He continued: “I’ve learned strength doesn’t always look brave. Sometimes it looks like staying. Sometimes it looks like sitting in silence and holding hope together with praying hands.”
The Sands national helpline provides support for anyone affected by the death of a baby. You can call 0808 164 3332 free of charge, or email helpline@sands.org.uk
For readers in the US, The Compassionate Friends provides support for families after a child dies at any age. You can call (877) 969-0010.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks