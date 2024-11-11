Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus shares she had a stroke while planning her wedding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus has opened up about suffering a stroke while planning her wedding.

The 25-year-old addressed some of the health challenges she experienced over the last year in the first look at her three-part special, Snoop Dogg’s Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne’s Story. The documentary also features her famous father; her mother, Shante Broadus; and her fiancé, Wayne Duece.

“My health was declining,” she said, as she was seen going to the emergency room at a hospital. “Doctor comes in, ‘Cori, you had a stroke.’”

She added: “I’m hurting, I’m scared. Why is this happening to me?”

In the trailer, Broadus and Duece are seen celebrating their engagement and impending nuptials. “I love Wayne, so much,” the bride-to-be said. Her future husband added: “Now that me and Cori’s engaged, it’s time to get this wedding on the role.

The special will document the four months that the couple – who got engaged in 2022 – dedicated to wedding planning, such as sending save-the-date cards to 750 guests and deciding who they want to perform at the event.

“My dream would be to have Justin Bieber,” Broadus said, as she spoke about who will be a part of the wedding. Her father then hilariously responded: “You got too many goddamn dreams.”

Snoop Dogg’s daughter shares she had a stroke while planning her wedding ( Getty Images for MTV )

Another scene detailed the criticism that Broadus received online throughout her relationship with Duece. “Of course, the haters come in eventually, like, ‘He’s only with her because of her dad.’”

She also confessed how she and Duece were having a few problems amid wedding planning. “Me and Wayne are in some deep trouble,” she said, while the pair was shown at what appeared to be a couple’s therapy session.

“I’m short-tempered,” she added, before her partner chimed in: “There’s no point in talking. Should I even get married?”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Broadus acknowledged her close relationship with her famous parents, while still staying true to her identity. “My parents are so cool. I’m Snoop Dogg’s daughter but I’m still Cori at the end of the day,” she said, before later noting that “everyone tells” her she’s her “dad’s twin.”

Last year, Broadus first opened up about planning a wedding at the age of 23, noting that she and her partner had been together since 2018. “We [had] talked about marriage, but we already feel married,” she told Teen Vogue in February 2023. “[There was] no rush. We’re so young. We have so much time ahead of us.”

She further explained how grateful she was for her relationship after having bad experiences with her exes.

“I’m thinking you’re going to be on the same stuff [as my exes],” Cori said, while looking at Duece. “And when you [weren’t], it’s like, do I even like you? You’re too good. I’m not crying at night. I’m not stressed out. I don’t got anxiety.”

Broadus added: “I think, to this day, I’m still learning what love is… I [had] to learn how to love him as well. I’m so glad we’re together. I’m so glad I found my peace of mind.”

Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story, which is a three-part docuseries, will premiere on E! on December 5 at 10pm EST.