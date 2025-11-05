The smart home system helping families stress less and save more on energy

If there’s one thing families don’t need more of, it’s stress, especially when it comes to energy bills. Between school runs, late-night laundry loads and endless devices to charge, few of us have the time or the headspace to track tariffs or plan around peak pricing.

But what if your home could do that for you?

That’s the idea behind EcoFlow’s new Home Energy Management System (HEMS); a smart, all-in-one energy hub that automatically connects your home’s solar panels, batteries and appliances, optimising when and how you use electricity. The result? Lower bills, fewer headaches and a lighter carbon footprint.

Smarter energy for modern life

EcoFlow’s system uses artificial intelligence to monitor your household’s energy use in real time. It learns your habits – when you’re home, when you cook, when the kids are gaming – and then adjusts automatically to cut costs. It can store solar power for later, run the dishwasher when rates are low or keep your essentials running through a power cut, without you having to lift a finger.

And because the system integrates with major UK providers like Octopus Energy, it can automatically switch between tariffs to find the cheapest power throughout the day. That means you’re not just saving money, you’re getting the most from the energy you already have.

Set it and forget it

The HEMS is compatible with a range of UK energy providers, making it a practical option for almost any household setup ( EcoFlow )

Unlike traditional systems that rely on complicated apps or manual settings, EcoFlow’s hub handles the heavy lifting for you. It charges your home battery when electricity is cheapest, powers your home from it when prices spike, and can even sell excess energy back to the grid through its SmartEarning feature.

It’s compatible with a range of UK energy providers including EDF, E.ON and British Gas, making it a practical option for almost any household setup.

Designed for real families

This isn’t just futuristic tech for tech’s sake. It’s designed for everyday life, where lights get left on, the washing machine never stops and a power cut feels like a small disaster. Over time, EcoFlow’s AI learns your family’s routines and preferences, helping you use energy more efficiently without even noticing the difference. You can track everything from solar generation to projected bills through the easy-to-use EcoFlow app, without needing a degree in data science.

With unpredictable weather and rising energy costs, reliable backup power is becoming less of a luxury and more of a necessity. EcoFlow’s HEMS can keep your essentials like heating, fridges and Wi-Fi running even during an outage, giving families peace of mind that life won’t grind to a halt if the lights go out.

As your home evolves, this is the tech you want by your side, adapting to your habits and providing reliable backup power ( EcoFlow )

As energy prices remain volatile, smart systems like EcoFlow’s are helping households take back control. Whether you already have solar panels or are just starting your sustainability journey, this is tech that adapts as your home evolves.

Think of it as your home’s energy brain: always on, always learning, and always finding ways to save you money.