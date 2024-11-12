Former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson, 22, announces pregnancy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A former Disney Channel actor has announced her pregnancy.

Skai Jackson – most known for playing Zuri Ross on the sitcom Jessie, and several appearances on show’s spin-off Bunk’d – confirmed to People that she’s expecting her first child with her current boyfriend, whose identity has yet to be revealed.

“I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life – embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!” she told the outlet.

The news of the actor’s pregnancy comes just a few months after her arrest in August for suspicion of domestic battery. At the time, Jackson was with her boyfriend at Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles, California, when security had detained her for allegedly pushing her boyfriend, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

However, there were no weapons involved or noticeable injuries, and Jackson was released from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station a few hours after being taken there with no charges.

“Skai is relieved that the investigation revealed that this was nothing more than a misunderstanding. We appreciate that the DA determined very quickly that there should be no charges of any kind and Skai looks forward to putting this behind her,” a representative for the actor told People at the time.

Now that the 22-year-old is preparing to be a mother for the first time, she has previously gushed over her close relationship with her own mother, Kiya Cole, who raised Jackson by herself. “[My mom] always taught me to stand up for myself, stand up for what I believe in, and fight for what is right,” Jackson told People back in 2023. “I thank her for that because without her, I probably wouldn’t have a lot of the confidence that I do now.”

open image in gallery Skai Jackson, 22, is known for her role as Zuri Ross on the Disney Channel show ‘Jessie’ ( Getty Images for IMDb )

The Disney Channel alum’s pregnancy announcement comes after fellow actor Megan Fox confirmed she’s expecting a child with her fiancé, rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

The Jennifer’s Body star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post shared on Monday (November 11), which included one image of Fox holding a baby bump and another image of a positive pregnancy test. She captioned the photos with lyrics from Kelly’s song “Last November,” which touched upon the couple’s past miscarriage.

“Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back,” Fox wrote.

In 2023, the Transformers star reflected on suffering a miscarriage with Kelly during an appearance on Good Morning America. “I had never been through anything like that before in my life,” Fox said. “I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate: ‘What does this mean? Why did this happen?’”

Both Fox and Kelly have previously made subtle references to a 2021 miscarriage. She seemingly hinted at the pregnancy loss in an excerpt of her poetry book, titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

“There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed, 10 weeks and 1 day… do you think that if she could have, she would have left a suicide note?” she wrote. “But now I have to say goodbye. I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides.

“I will pay any price, tell me please, what is the ransom for her soul?”