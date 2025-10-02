Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is turning ex-husband Kody’s shady comment into cash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Sister Wives cast member Janelle Brown is looking to profit from a comment her ex-husband made about her.

The 56-year-old reality star — who appeared on the TLC show with her ex-husband Kody Brown and their polygamist family including his other wives Christine, Meri, and Robyn — recently released a collection of T-shirts with the words “sister witches” written across them after Kody said on Sunday’s episode that he was considering becoming a polygamist again.

After Kody revealed to Robyn his “primary motivation” for pursuing another woman at this stage of life, the two then discussed what the dynamic of adding another woman into their relationship would look like.

“I’m just not interested in having the drama in my life of another woman,” Kody said. “I mean, we have our bad days, you know,” he added, referring to his ex-wives as “those sister witches of yours.”

Days after the episode aired on TLC, Janelle released three new shirts on her website, Janelle Says. The “Sister Witches” shirts are available in orange, purple, and black for $26.

open image in gallery Kody and Janelle share five children together ( Getty Images )

As of Thursday afternoon, the black-colored shirts are sold out, while the orange and purple shirts are only available in size small.

Many people were quick comment on social media, theorizing that Janelle likely knew about the episode ahead of time because she was able to make the T-shirts available for sale so soon after it aired.

“She knew this episode was coming,” one Instagram user said in a video where she showed off the shirts. “This is why Janelle Brown is going to be just fine without Kody.”

“Love the new sister witches shirt!” another added.

open image in gallery Each T-shirt sells for $26 ( JanelleSays )

Kody’s first three marriages have crumbled over the show’s past seasons, leaving him now only married to Robyn.

Meri was Kody’s first wife, whom he married in 1990 and shares one child with. Kody married Janelle, in 1993, with whom he shares five children – their sixth child, son Garrison, died by suicide in March 2024.

In 1994, Kody married his third wife, Christine; the two share six children together. By 2010, Kody added his fourth wife, Robyn, to the family. They got legally married in 2014, and share two biological children, plus three children from Robyn’s previous marriage.

Christine and Kody “spiritually divorced” in 2021. Janelle confirmed her split from Kody in 2022; however, at the time she said she doesn’t consider herself “divorced” because they were never “legally married.” Meri and Kody also split in 2022.