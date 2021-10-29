Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The latest episode of TLC’s reality series Sister Wives aired the moment Meri Brown learned of Garrison Brown’s tragic death.

The long-running show, which is currently in its 19th season, documents the life of a polygamist family: Kody Brown, his four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, and their combined 18 children.

Garrison, the youngest child of Janelle and Kody, died by suicide in March 2024 at the age of 25.

Sunday’s episode detailed the heartbreaking fallout of Garrison’s death.

In one scene, Meri is preparing for a sit-down interview about her birthday with the show’s crew. She soon notices that Kody is calling her.

“You want to take it?” a producer asks. “Nope. He can text me if he needs me,” Meri responds, assuming it’s nothing urgent but noting it’s “weird” he’d be trying to phone her in that moment.

open image in gallery Jannelle Brown and her son Garrison ( Jannelle Brown/Instagram )

After Kody tries calling again, Meri appears confused, adding: “I already texted.”

The next moment, she announces to the crew that it’s “an emergency” and goes to answer the phone, looking alarmed as she says: “What?”

The screen fades to black before a message appears, reading: “On March 5, 2024, Kody and Janelle’s son Garrison passed away.”

open image in gallery (L-R) Janelle, Meri, Kody, and Christine Brown in 2012 ( Getty Images for AEG Live )

In a later interview, Meri recalls the phone call with Kody, informing her about Garrison’s death.

“He told me the words that I’ll never forget,” she remembers. “He goes, ‘Garrison took his life.’ And it was just like this weird, weird, surreal moment that like — No, not one of our kids. No, they’re not going to do that. You know?” she says. “And I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ And he’s like, ‘No.’”

Meri explains that she then left to go over to Kody and Robyn’s house when she ran into Gwendlyn, one of Kody and Christine’s five daughters.

“Gosh, she just came out and she just like hung on to me. Oh gosh. Like I didn’t even know what to do,” Meri says.

In a separate interview, Janelle shares that it was her other son, Gabriel, who found his brother, Garrison, dead.

Kody, who was estranged from Garrison at the time of his death, reflected on the aftermath of the tragedy, saying: “The strongest memories I have in these three days was actually being at the funeral home with Janelle. I didn’t know what to say to anybody besides I’m sorry to everybody.”

At the time of Garrison’s death, Janelle shared the news on Instagram, writing: “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown.

“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.