Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Shakira has shared how Chris Martin supported her after her split from Gerard Piqué.

The 47-year-old singer opened up about their friendship during an interview with Rolling Stone for Martin’s cover story. According to Shakira, when she split from Piqué after 11 years of dating, the fellow singer was by her side.

“He was there for me when I got separated and was heartbroken,” she said. “He was checking in every day to see how I was doing, sending me words of support and strength and wisdom.”

She continued to gush about the Coldplay frontman, adding: “I see him as a person who sees life through a different lens, who’s sensitive to other people’s needs and very empathetic, very empathetic.”

Shakira and Martin have been close friends for years and even had the opportunity to work together. In 2014, they were both on The Voice, as Shakira was a coach and Martin was a guest mentor. They also performed together at The Global Citizen Festival in 2017.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer and Piqué — who share two sons, Milan, 11, and Sasha, nine — announced their split in June 2022. Months later, Piqué was spotted with his now-girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, prompting speculation that he cheated on Shakira.

Shakira calls friend Chris Martin ‘very empathetic’ ( Getty Images )

Shakira’s since opened up about life after the breakup. Last month, she revealed that she was giving away her purple Lamborghini, which she bought after her split.

“This car was a gift to myself as I began my single life, but I realized that what truly matters is human connection,” she explained in a press release. “The car, the clothes, the material things — they don’t transform us. It’s the people we love and the connections we build that truly make a difference.”

In an interview with The Times in March, she discussed the dynamics of her relationship with Piqué and how she now has the opportunity to prioritize her music.

“For a long time I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so he could play football,” she said. “There was a lot of sacrifice for love.”

One month later, she opened up about single life and finding love again, sharing her candid thoughts about monogamy.

“I cannot say that I don’t believe in love because I see the example of my parents after 50 years together; how they look into each other’s eyes and hold hands and can’t live apart from each other,” the singer told Marie Claire in April.

She acknowledged that finding a love like her parents used to be a priority for her, but that plans can change along the way. “Deep down, I always thought having a husband was the most important thing in my life,” she explained.

“I was in search for that man like my dad, who I’d have kids with and then make plans to be with forever — like my parents, who are still so in love. I made many sacrifices for this. I was loyal. But sometimes things don’t go as planned. You move on,” she added.