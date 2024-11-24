Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Shakira is officially giving away a luxury gift she bought herself after her split from her partner of 11 years, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué.

The 47-year-old singer shared a recent post on Instagram to announce that she’s giving her purple Lamborghini to one lucky fan. Her contest is not only a celebration of her latest single, “Soletra” (which is Spanish for single), but it’s also her way of showing her love to her devoted fans.

“What was promised is a debt! I confirm! I’m going to give my car to someone who really wants to have it and enjoy new unforgettable moments with the people I love the most!” she wrote in the caption of her post, translated from Spanish to English.

open image in gallery Shakira reveals she’s giving away the luxury gift she got herself after Gerard Piqué split ( Getty Images )

Shakira first bought this meaningful gift for herself in 2022, after she announced her breakup from Piqué, who she shares two sons, Milan, 11, and Sasha, nine, with.

“This car was a gift to myself as I began my single life, but I realized that what truly matters is human connection,” she explained in a press release. “The car, the clothes, the material things — they don’t transform us. It’s the people we love and the connections we build that truly make a difference.”

As noted on the contest’s website, US residents who are 18 and older can enter by sharing a video of their creative dane to “Soletra” on Instagram and TikTok, with the hashtag #ElCarroDeShakira. All videos must be submitted by November 29, before Shakira picks five finalists who have the chance to win the car, which was even featured in her music video for “Soletra.”

On December 5, the public casts their votes for one of the five finalists, before the winner is announced the next day.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is saying farewell to the car more than two years after her breakup.

In an interview with The Times in March, she discussed the dynamics of her relationship with Piqué and how she now has the opportunity to prioritize her music.

“For a long time I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so he could play football,” she said. “There was a lot of sacrifice for love.

open image in gallery Shakira and her former boyfriend of 11 years share two sons ( Getty Images )

In April, she opened up about her single life and finding love again, sharing her candid thoughts about monogamy. “I cannot say that I don’t believe in love because I see the example of my parents after 50 years together; how they look into each other’s eyes and hold hands and can’t live apart from each other,” the singer Marie Claire at the time.

“I’ve witnessed love, I just haven’t been that lucky myself. Monogamy is a utopia. But I’ve been compensated in other ways, with the love of my fans and my children and true friends.”

She’s acknowledged that finding a love like her parents used to be a priority for her, but that plans can change along the way. “Deep down, I always thought having a husband was the most important thing in my life,” she explained.

“I was in search for that man like my dad, who I’d have kids with and then make plans to be with forever – like my parents, who are still so in love. I made many sacrifices for this. I was loyal. But sometimes things don’t go as planned. You move on,” she added.