How to get a free burger at Shake Shack this month

Shake Shack is dropping a brand new special in honor of National Burger Month.

For a limited-time, the fast-food franchise will be offering a free burger to all patrons who spend $10 or more. The deal will run from the first of May until the first of June.

Customers interested in receiving a free burger will have the option of choosing from one of four different styles.

Right now, the chain is offering their SmokeShack, which includes applewood-smoked bacon, their signature sauce, and finely-chopped cherry peppers.

The Bacon Cheeseburger, consisting of American cheese and applewood-smoked bacon, will be the free burger up for grabs from May 12 through May 18.

The Avocado Bacon Burger, which just adds avocado on top of the regular bacon cheeseburger, will be available May 19 through May 25, and the original ShackBurger will be the free option from May 26 until June 1.

open image in gallery Shake Shack is offering customer the chance to get a free burger with the purchase of $10 or more for National Burger Month ( Getty )

Each customer is limited to one free burger. Interested patrons can get their free burger by ordering on the Shake Shack app or online with code “BURGERMONTH,” or by visiting a store in-person.

Shake Shack isn’t the only burger joint to launch a special promotion in honor of National Burger Month.

In April, Red Robin, the fast-casual restaurant chain, said it would be offering customers the chance to grab a Bottomless Burger Pass on the Red Robin website to use at any restaurant location for the duration of May, which also happens to be National Hamburger Month.

These $20 black-and-gold passes will allow patrons to order one gourmet burger with a bottomless side of their choice for each day of the month.

Customers will receive their specialized card in the mail, but supply is limited.

What’s more, Red Robin Royalty members who buy a burger and a drink during May will automatically be entered into a contest for the chance to win free burgers for the whole year. Only 12 people will be selected to win.

The company already has a Bottomless Sides program in which customers can order either steak fries, garlic fries, sweet potato fries, or broccoli and receive free refills for their entire meal.

Red Robin’s new offers come after the fast-casual franchise reported a decrease in its 2024 fiscal fourth quarter total revenues compared to 2023.

“Total revenues are $285.2 million, a decrease of $23.8 million primarily due to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 including 12 operating weeks compared to 13 operating weeks in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023,” the company’s report reads, noting that the net loss was $39.7 million in this period, up from $13.7 million in 2023.

As a result of these numbers, Red Robin said it’s considering closing 70 restaurants once their lease is up, which would likely happen over the next five years.