U.S. fast food chain Red Robin is offering a new customer promotion in a bid to increase business after announcing its plan to close 15 restaurants this year.

Starting on April 17, customers can buy a Bottomless Burger Pass on the Red Robin website to use at any restaurant location for the duration of May, which also happens to be National Hamburger Month.

These $20 black-and-gold passes will allow patrons to order one gourmet burger with a bottomless side of their choice for each day of the month.

Customers will receive their specialized card in the mail, but supply is limited.

What’s more, Red Robin Royalty members who buy a burger and a drink during May will automatically be entered into a contest for the chance to win free burgers for the whole year. Only 12 people will be selected to win.

“With more than 20 gourmet burgers on our menu, Red Robin is the authority on a great burger experience,” G.J. Hart, Red Robin CEO, said in the press release.

Red Robin offers new $20 Bottomless Burger Pass for customers to use for the entire month of May ( Getty Images )

“The Bottomless Burger Pass, Backyard BBQ Pork Burger and Red Robin Royalty Sweepstakes allow guests even more ways to enjoy our enhanced menu featuring juicy, flattop-grilled gourmet burgers and premium ingredients, giving them every reason to keep feeding their burger obsession at Red Robin,” Hart continued.

The company already has a Bottomless Sides program in which customers can order either steak fries, garlic fries, sweet potato fries, or broccoli and receive free refills for their entire meal.

Red Robin’s new offers come after the fast-casual franchise reported a decrease in its 2024 fiscal fourth quarter total revenues compared to 2023.

“Total revenues are $285.2 million, a decrease of $23.8 million primarily due to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 including 12 operating weeks compared to 13 operating weeks in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023,” the company’s report reads, noting that the net loss was $39.7 million in this period, up from $13.7 million in 2023.

As a result of these numbers, Red Robin said it’s considering closing 70 restaurants once their lease is up, which would likely happen over the next five years.

The company closed one restaurant in the fourth quarter of 2024.

In another effort to up its foot traffic, Red Robin will soon be debuting a new “sizzling summer menu” with five fresh items, including a Backyard BBQ Pork Burger, Backyard BBQ Pork Nachos, Peach-Berry Freckled Lemonade, Spiked Peach-Berry Freckled Lemonade, Non-Alcoholic Peach-Berry Freckled Lemonade, and a Peaches & Cream Milkshake.

The new menu picks will be available from April 28 through the summer.