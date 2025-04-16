Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sean Lowe has updated his fans on his condition after revealing he was attacked more than once by his rescue dog, Moose.

Last month, the former Bachelor turned to Instagram to share that his experiences with Moose led to the dog needing to be re-homed — and Lowe requiring a visit to the emergency room.

“I’m doing great,” he said in an update shared Tuesday on his Instagram Story. “A lot of you have asked how I’m doing. I’m doing great. I’m healing, my scars aren’t as bad as I thought they would be.”

“Isaiah likes to kiss this one here,” the former reality television star continued while showing off a scar on the inside of his wrist. Lowe shares three children with the winner of his season of The Bachelor, Catherine Giudici — Samuel, 7, Isaiah, 6, and Mia, 5.

“The doctor told me that one is, that’s about as good as it’s gonna get. It’s kinda red, it won’t be red forever, but I’ll have a cool scar there forever,” Lowe told his followers.

Moose, a boxer, first attacked Lowe last month while he was barbequing with some friends over. He recalled looking at the state of his arm shortly after, noting that the blood was “squirting” a few feet. He then asked his friends to “rush” him to the emergency room and call his wife. Lowe ended up receiving stitches in “five or six different places” across his arm.

‘I’m healing, my scars aren’t as bad as I thought they would be,’ Lowe said ( Getty Images )

One day after the initial attack, the Bachelor alum, now fearful for the safety of his children, began researching “no-kill” kennels. While his parents were arriving to pick up his kids, Moose began running out the front door toward Lowe.

Once again, Moose began attacking and “ripping” into Lowe’s arm. “I’m able to wrestle him to the ground. And this dog is so strong, he’s so explosive, but I’m able to wrestle him to the ground,” he explained at the time.

“I’ve got a hold of his collar, but I know that he’s ripped my arm open, and I just know, like, I’m fighting for my life here, like I feel like if this dog gets up, he is going to kill me.”

His family then called 911.

Lowe ended up lying on top of Moose for 10 minutes while waiting for the police to arrive, saying that they even struggled to gain control of the dog.

Despite Moose’s numerous attacks, he revealed he didn’t blame the dog, admitting his family was made aware that Moose “experienced a lot of trauma” before he was adopted.

“We miss our dog, as weird as that sounds. He was a really, really good dog,” Lowe concluded. “And we miss him.”