An expert guide to scent layering – and why you should try it

The deeply personal nature of scent means fragrance enthusiasts are increasingly moving beyond a single signature note.

This shift is evident as social media influencers share their favourite layering combinations, and perfume companies release curated edits of their own.

As individuals personalise their fragrance wardrobes, the landscape of scent is evolving, marked by fewer rigid rules and greater creative freedom.

But how do you master the technique without going nose-blind? And are there really no rules?

Industry insiders, including Jo Malone CBE, explain how to do scent layering the right way, without overwhelming the room.

Why you should layer your scents

At its simplest, scent layering is an easy way to build up and add depth to your fragrance.

“To make your fragrance last longer, try layering a scented body crème first, layered with your perfume of choice,” says Jo Malone CBE, founder of Jo Loves. “This always has a long-lasting impact.”

There’s also an emotional side to it. Layering fragrance, for many, is a form of creativity – just like piecing together an outfit.

“It’s a way to shift your mood, amplify your presence, or create something completely your own,” says founder of Who Is Elijah, Raquel Bouris, whose high-street fragrance recently went viral after Sofia Richie Grainge purchased it.

How to get it right (without overdoing it)

Starting with moisture is a tried-and-true method to get your scents to stick to something.

A well-hydrated base gives scent something to cling to, improving projection and staying power.

“Applying a scented body lotion first, followed by an eau de toilette, will help hold the fragrance for longer,” Malone advises.

Placement matters too. Le Monde Gourmand’s executive vice president MarieAnna Ferdinand suggests applying different fragrances to different pulse points – behind the knees, on the wrists or the neck – to create subtle shifts as the scent develops.

“I like to start with the warmer or richer scent first and apply to my pulse points,” she says. “I let it dry down for a moment before applying the next fragrance.”

As with clothing, contrast creates interest. One of Bouris’s go-to tricks is to “let one scent lead and the other support”, explaining that “when both are fighting for attention, the magic gets lost”.

That balance – such as smoky paired with crisp or soft with sharp – is where the most wearable results tend to lie.

open image in gallery (Space NK/PA)

Space NK nordic">Nordic Wilds Hand Crème, £5

open image in gallery (Salt and Stone/PA)

Salt and Stone Bergamot & Hinoki Body Mist, £45

How to pair fragrance families

Citrus and woods are a timeless pairing, and musks tend to blend well with almost everything.

Malone recommends staying within a single family if you’re not sure where to start. “Most people are attracted to either woody, citrus or floral scents, so that’s a good starting point.

“If unsure, I would recommend combining perfumes from the same family so you can be sure the notes will complement each other.”

There are four distinct fragrance families: Floral, citrus, woody and oriental.

Floral scents often work well with citrus, whilst warm, woody scents can easily be enhanced by spicy oriental scents or sweet florals.

It’s best to avoid layering two heavy or distinctive scents – like oud with gourmand – as they can overpower each other.

Instead, consider building from a comforting base like vanilla or sandalwood, adding a lift with something green or citrusy on top.

open image in gallery (Noted Aromas/PA)

Noted Aromas Berlin – Inspired by Oud Wood, £19.99

open image in gallery (Phlur/PA)

Phlur Vanilla Nectar Body Mist, £38, Space NK

The combinations that always get compliments

Malone suggests starting with what you know you love. “Your signature scent should remind you of memories and will always tell a personal story.”

But for bolder combinations, which the experts deem as fail-safes, rely on the seasons.

Ferdinand suggests: “For summer, try layering a salty perfume with Crème Vanille and something floral.”

While you may reach for for fresh citrus or aquatic notes while it’s warm, come autumn, combining rich amber with oud or leathery notes will add warmth and depth.

It’s important to remember that different fragrances have varying longevity. Some might fade quickly, while others linger longer on the skin.

When layering, think about the staying power of each scent. Start with a long-lasting base fragrance like oud or vanilla and top it with a lighter, more fleeting scent like lavender or jasmine.

open image in gallery (Who is Elijah/PA)

Who is Elijah Ocean Eyes, £125

open image in gallery (Look Fantastic/PA)

Le Monde Gourmand Crème Vanille Eau de Parfum, £24, Look Fantastic

open image in gallery (Dossier/PA)

Dossier Woody Sandalwood, £44

open image in gallery (Jo Loves/PA)

Jo Loves White Rose & Lemon Leaves Fragrance, £82