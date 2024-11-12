Tasteful Christmas décor tips for Scandi-style schemes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

With everyone gearing up for the holiday season and festive window displays being unveiled, ’tis the time when style choices are in the balance.

And with the trend for making a subtle statement, organic décor and natural textures, we’re decking the halls with a mix of chic simplicity, smidgen of twinkly and smattering of sumptuous elegance…

“The Scandinavian Christmas aesthetic is usually quite minimalist, neutral, nature focused, yet cosy,” highlights luxury interior designer, Tommy Kebbson of Kebbson & Co.

“Many people love opting for Scandi style as it’s a lot more neutral toned and can therefore fit with your home’s overall aesthetic, rather than bright colours that may clash,” says Kebbson.

“Scandinavian Christmas décor usually centres around neutral colours with an emphasis on nature and natural materials.”

The designer recommends using as many natural elements as possible in your scheme such as branches, pinecones, holly, twigs, berries and leaves which can be used to create homemade decorations.

Focus on cosy neutrals, says Kebbson, and suggests sticking to warm lighting throughout your home to create a comfortable, homely atmosphere.

Adding plush textures such as fluffy rugs and blankets also creates a cosy atmosphere, another Scandi principle.

“Keeping your tree décor very simplistic, minimal and neutral is key… no bright, mismatched tinsel!” underlines Kebbson.

As he points out, wooden elements are really popular. Think wooden Advent calendars, for example, which seamlessly blend with the natural elements.

“I personally love paring back the maximalism aesthetic,” notes Kebbson. “A tree adorned in solely warm white lights is a stunning statement, but don’t forget to add your own personality into the mix.

He continues: “Perhaps sift through your decoration collection and choose a single colour scheme and stick with it, to make it your own aesthetic.”

Suzi Samaddar, room styling expert at Furn says: “When it comes to a Scandi-inspired Christmas tree, less is more. Steer away from nostalgic or novelty items such as tinsel or anything too bright and sparkly.

“Instead, be selective with your baubles and decorations – stick to décor neutral in design, either off-white or light wooden items.”

“Embracing a neutral colour scheme throughout your home will ensure a harmonious and cohesive feel this festive season.”

If you have a mantelpiece, Samaddar says a thin faux-fur runner would be an ideal option. “Dotting some nature-inspired accents on top such as pine cones… the goal is to keep it understated and clutter-free, so resist the urge to go overboard.”

When it comes to themed schemes, she says to opt for delicate motifs like snowflakes to capture the ‘bring the outside in’ essence of Scandinavian design.

To create those cosy Scandi layers, the stylist suggests incorporating knitted throws and faux fur cushions for added texture. “You can even layer up textures to set up a cosy corner with various styled throws.

“Perfect for unwrapping presents or relaxing with a glass of mulled wine.”

As far as lighting goes, Samaddar suggests illuminating your space with candles. “Choose festive candle holders in designs like antlers or tree branches.

“Tea lights are also wonderful for enhancing the ambience, especially on your dining or kitchen table. Traditional decorations, such as angels, stars and Christmas textiles are ideal for achieving a Scandi aesthetic.”

She says you can also introduce subtle hints of Christmas into your home through bedding and cushions.

“Styles don’t need to be overtly festive, a soft nod to the season is enough – consider tufted designs to create a snug and inviting feel.”