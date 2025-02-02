Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barley has revealed that he is engaged ahead of the Super Bowl.

The 27-year-old recently announced in an interview with People that he is engaged to the mother of his two children, Anna Congdon as he gushed over having an “amazing fiancée.”

“I can't be the athlete I am and have the success I have so in my career without the help of her,” he told the publication. “She's been super helpful and always has my back, not only in football but throughout life there's a lot that goes on. But as we continue to grow and mature and go through life together, we continue getting closer and continue to get even better.”

“And it's a beautiful thing because we have two amazing children that we were raised it and we just sit back and laugh sometimes when they're over there playing and just smile and think about where everything started,” he added.

The couple first met while they were students together at Penn State University and they began dating in 2017. In 2018 Congdon gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Jada. She gave birth to their son, Saquon Jr. in 2022.

open image in gallery The couple first met while they were students together at Penn State University and they began dating in 2017 ( Instagram/@saquon )

“And now we got a 6-year-old who's about to be seven, who knows it all already, and then our son who's all into toys and trucks and cars, and he's just a boy. He likes fighting, he likes playing football. So we cherish all those moments,” Barkley said about his children.

“I'd be naive to think that I've made it and all the stuff that we are able to accomplish this year was all alone and by myself.”

The running back made headlines this NFL season as he began his first season with the Eagles after playing multiple seasons with the New York Giants.

By the end of the team's regular season, he was just shy of breaking the NFL’s single-season rushing record which has been held by Eric Dickerson for the last 40 years

Now on Sunday, February 9, the Eagles will be playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 59th Super Bowl in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The two teams have previously played against each other in the Super Bowl back in 2023, resulting in a loss for the Eagles with a final score of 38 to 35.

This year’s Super Bowl also falls on Barkley’s 28th birthday which he hopes the day will get even better with his team taking home the Vince Lombardi trophy.

“The best birthday gift you can have is playing in the Super Bowl and the only thing better than that is winning the Super Bowl on your birthday,” he told People. “So plans before or after...I really don't have any idea or any game plan at all. I'm really just focusing on going out there and playing this game and trying to continue to play at a high level.”

The big game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on Fox.

The national anthem will be sung by Jon Batiste with a halftime show headlined by Kendrick Lamar who will be joined by his longtime collaborator, R&B star SZA.