What is the most expensive ticket at the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIX is right around the corner with the Philadelphia Eagles set to face off against the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, on February 9.

Scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST, this year’s highly anticipated match comes just two years after Super Bowl LVII’s nail-biter game that saw the Chiefs beat the Eagles by just three points.

Now, the Chiefs have the opportunity to make NFL history if they take home the title yet again and secure a “three-peat” Super Bowl win.

Super Bowl suites typically cost anywhere from $750,000 to $2 million ( Getty Images )

Amid the sporting madness, Kendrick Lamar is scheduled to perform on stage inside the New Orleans Caesars Superdome for the Apple Music halftime show alongside special guest SZA.

Between the actual championship match and the musical performances, seats at the Super Bowl are not cheap.

Whether you’re looking to experience the thrill from just above the sidelines or are fine with settling in the nosebleeds, the cost will still be steep.

According to StubHub, this year’s tickets start at $3,798 for terrace seats in section 603. Meanwhile, the most expensive stadium seats, located at center field behind the Eagles, are going for $22,975.

On Seat Geek, inexpensive, faraway tickets are selling between $4,000 to $5,000, depending on the row.

If you want to sit in Section 114 Club, just 25 rows back from the field, you’re going to have to shell out $43,016 per seat. However, on the opposite side of the field, behind the Eagles, you can be just 10 rows back and pay the same amount.

Seats in section 648, the top of the Superdome, are going for upwards of $3,800 on Ticketmaster. Being in row one of section 144, as close to the field as possible, will cost you $40,000 on the site.

Lux suites, which can typically accommodate between 25 to 45 people depending on the size, are, as you can imagine, hundreds of thousands more. On Seat Geek, prices range from $460,000 and $630,000.

According to Sports Illustrated, a “normal ticket start suite” is typically somewhere between $750,000 and $2 million. What’s more, the largest suite available in SoFi Stadium was sold at $2.2 million for the 2022 Super Bowl.

Last year, Travis Kelce reportedly dropped $3 million on the VIP Allegiant suite for his mom, his girlfriend Taylor Swift, and the Grammy-winner’s entourage including Ice Spice, Blake Lively, and Keleigh Teller.

Before the 2024 Super Bowl, the NFL tight end hinted at the hefty cost of the suite in an episode of New Heights with his brother Jason.

“I’m not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come,” Kelce told the former Eagles player.

“Just making sure I’m on top of those finances and losing all this money,” he joked.