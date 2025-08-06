The Samsung Galaxy ring has just plummeted by $100

If there’s one wearable that’s absolutely taken the world by storm, it’s the smart ring. First popularized by Oura, smart rings can track almost everything a smartwatch can, but in a more discreet, fashion-forward form factor. I love that I can track my sleep without having to wear a bulky watch to bed, and still wake up to insights on my heart rate, recovery, and overall readiness.

Oura faced its stiffest competition yet when Samsung launched its Galaxy ring last year, boasting Samsung Health integration, a subscription-free model, gesture support, and a battery life of up to seven days. It tracks everything from sleep stages and resting heart rate to skin temperature, blood oxygen levels, and menstrual cycles.

But while I absolutely adore the Samsung Galaxy ring, it’s quite hard to recommend at $400. Thankfully, it’s just received one of its biggest price cuts yet, taking it down to just $299.99, making it a far more tempting proposition for anyone on the fence.

Read more: Best fitness trackers, tested by a running coach

Samsung Galaxy ring: Was $399.99, now $299.99, Samsung.com

open image in gallery The Galaxy ring is the best smart ring for anyone already embedded within the Galaxy ecosystem ( The Independent )

Samsung’s first smart ring arrived in July 2024, and I think it’s a bit of a game-changer. In my review, I praised the Galaxy ring for its accurate sleep tracking, its clever charging case, and the subscription-free model, saying it’s “the best smart ring option for anyone already embedded in the Galaxy ecosystem”. It tracks sleep, heart rate, temperature, stress, and more, then pulls everything into a daily energy score in the Samsung Health app.

open image in gallery Discounted by $100, it’s just $20 off its all-time low price ( The Independent )

The charging case really stood out to me. I wrote that it’s “just a much more convenient way of charging and storing your ring – a huge improvement on anything I’ve seen before”. There’s no monthly fee, and battery life lasts up to seven days. The only catch? You’ll need an Android phone to use it, and a Samsung one to get the full experience.

Discounted by $100, the Galaxy ring is just $20 off its all-time low price. The wearable is made from titanium and comes in sizes 5 to 14. You can get it in gold, silver, or black.

Read more: Whoop 5.0 promises to help you age backwards — so I put it to the test