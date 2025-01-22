Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sabrina Carpenter has left fans speechless after spending an evening with an ITV star and his family.

The “Espresso” singer, 25, was staying at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire when she wound up partying with an unexpected familiar face.

Celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo, 48, shared a photo of his daughter Mia, 12, hugging Carpenter at the countryside celebrity hotspot, which left social media users baffled by the unlikely showbiz crossover.

Carpenter appeared to have been staying at the members’ club on the same night Gino D’Acampo threw his wife Jessica a birthday celebration and joined in the festivities.

“Grazie bella @sabrinacarpenter for the time you spent with my principessa Mia, so cool to see you at my wife’s birthday party,” the celebrity chef wrote in a post shared to Instagram and TikTok.

The This Morning star’s fans were quick to question the meet up: “Now, what do you mean that Sabrina Carpenter was at Gino D’Acampo’s wife’s birthday?” questioned one TikTok user.

“What do you mean by that? And now what am I supposed to do with this information?” they asked.

“Maybe she’s signing up for Family Fortunes?” another user joked in the comments, adding the pairing was the “most random” celebrity friendship ever.

D’Acampo’s followers on Instagram were similarly baffled. “If that’s not random I don’t know what is!” one person wrote in the comment section.

“This is not a collab[oration] I was expecting for 2025,” added another user alongside the cry laughing emoji.

“It’s like Snoop Dogg linking up with Greta Thunberg,” a third person said.

Earlier this month, Carpenter shared – then quickly broke – her new year’s resolution, which was to stop making jokes about penises in her songs. “New year’s resolution no more d*** jokes,” Carpenter wrote. “It’s gonna be really hard.”

“The fact u already lost the resolution just by this caption I-,” one person pointed out, while another added: “Well, guess you can try again in 2026!”

Carpenter has previously discussed her cheeky sense of humor. During an interview with Variety in November 2023, she explained how she incorporates comedy into her songwriting, such as changing the outro for her song “Nonsense” based on what city she is performing in.

“These are kind of the jokes I make on a daily basis,” she said. “Humor is such a healing part of my life. And I use it in everything — that’s how a lot of my songs happen.”