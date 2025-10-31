Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryan Seacrest has announced the death of his father, Gary Lee Seacrest, at the age of 81.

The 50-year-old TV host shared an emotional tribute to his dad on Instagram Friday, along with a series of sweet photos of the two of them with their family. His death comes after Ryan revealed in July, during an episode of his KIIS-FM On Air radio show, that Gary was diagnosed with prostate cancer years ago.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that my loving father peacefully passed away earlier this week,” Ryan wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. “My mom, sister and I have peace knowing he is in a better place and free of any pain or suffering. We are heartbroken,”.

“He was a devoted husband for 56 years, an incredible Papa to Flora, and my best friend,” he continued. “Dad you will live in our hearts forever. I love you.”

The pictures in Ryan’s post includes his mother, Constance Marie Zullinger, his sister, Meredith Seacrest and her husband, Jimmy Leach, and their daughter, Flora Leach.

Ryan Seacrest says he’s ‘heartbroken’ as he announces his father’s death ( ryanseacrest / Instagram )

During Friday’s epsidoe of his podcast, On Air with Ryan Seacret, Ryan reflected on his and his family’s final moments with Gary, noting that his father had “been sick for a long time.”

“It's so vivid in my mind ... but as he said without much strength or energy that he loved us and that he was going to miss us,” he said. “He looked over at me, and the power in the contact, he said, 'Take care of your mom.' And he said to my sister [Meredith], [and to her husband] Jimmy, 'Take care of Flora my granddaughter.'

“And then literally a few seconds later he closed his eyes and said, 'I've got to go.,’” Ryan added. “He knew. He was at peace.”

When Ryan revealed his father’s cancer diagnosis during the July episode of, he said Gary started treatment a few years ago.

“And he, it didn’t get better. It got worse and it spread. It didn’t go well for him,” he explained.

However, the American Idol host decided to go public with the news now because his father’s health took a major turn when he was still on the competiton show.

“I was on an American Idol show live during last season and my sister called me and she said, ‘Dad is in the ICU. How fast can you get here?” he recalled, sharing that Gary had contracted pneumonia earlier this year.

“I finished the show. We were almost done. I couldn’t, I couldn’t even, I didn’t even remember what I was saying was on the show. It was like robotic at that point,” he continued.

More to follow