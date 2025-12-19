Ryan Lochte explains why he’s selling his Olympic medals after facing backlash
The former professional swimmer put three of his gold medals up for auction
Former Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte has explained his decision to auction three of his six gold medals — a move that always proves controversial for athletes, given the medals’ symbolic value.
Last week, the 41-year-old athlete was featured in an Instagram video for the Goldin auction house, where he announced that three of his medals — won in 2004, 2008, and 2016 — will be available to bid on. In the comments, fans slammed the decision as “so sad.”
He responded to the criticism and concerns on Instagram Thursday in a lengthy statement.
“I never swam for the gold medals. My passion has always been about being one of the best swimmers in the world. Those medals? They were just the cherry on top of an incredible journey,” he wrote.
According to Lochte, after winning more than 90 international medals — including at the Olympics, Pan Pacific Swimming Championships and the Pan Am Games — he’s been fortunate to “achieve more than any swimmer out there.”
“But what means the most to me is what l've done with them, l’ve given away medals to fans and young kids in the stands, because it’s never been just about me,” he continued. “It’s about inspiring the next generation and helping them chase their dreams. The memories, the hard work, and the connection with all of you are what I treasure the most.”
In his statement, Lochte also addressed claims that a December 9 post promoting his new book was a reference to his estranged wife, Kayla Reid. In that post, he wrote that he was “belittled and reminded of [his] constant failures,” which fans interpreted as a dig at Reid, with whom he shares three children: Caiden, eight; Liv, six; and Georgia, two.
“Navigating personal challenges in public can be incredibly tough, and I am thankful [for] the opportunity to clarify my recent post about my ex-wife,” he wrote in his statement shared Thursday. “I understand that my words have sparked a lot of backlash, and I want to express that my intention was never to hurt anyone but to share my honest feelings.”
He said he understood why Reid recently posted an old video of their wedding vows on Instagram.
“There’s a lot happening behind the scenes that l’ve chosen to keep private to protect my kids. I recognize that Kayla has shared our wedding vows on her page to highlight the authenticity of what we once had,” he wrote. “While I respect that, I still stand by my belief that we didn't fully know each other, and honestly, I didn't know myself or who I was. I am very thankful for our three children and the love we shared at that time.”
Lochte asked fans for their “understanding and grace” as he navigated his “complex situation” with his ex.
“Moving forward, I will continue to share my life with you but will refrain from discussing matters pertaining to my previous marriage. Thank you all for your support,” he concluded.
Lochte began his professional swimming career in the early 2000s, making his international debut at the 2004 Athens Olympics while he was still a college student. He won 12 Olympic medals — six gold, three silver, and three bronze — during his career, which ended in 2021.
He is the third-most decorated swimmer in Olympic history, behind only Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky.
