Ryan Lochte explains why he’s selling his Olympic medals after facing backlash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte has explained his decision to auction three of his six gold medals — a move that always proves controversial for athletes, given the medals’ symbolic value.

Last week, the 41-year-old athlete was featured in an Instagram video for the Goldin auction house, where he announced that three of his medals — won in 2004, 2008, and 2016 — will be available to bid on. In the comments, fans slammed the decision as “so sad.”

He responded to the criticism and concerns on Instagram Thursday in a lengthy statement.

“I never swam for the gold medals. My passion has always been about being one of the best swimmers in the world. Those medals? They were just the cherry on top of an incredible journey,” he wrote.

According to Lochte, after winning more than 90 international medals — including at the Olympics, Pan Pacific Swimming Championships and the Pan Am Games — he’s been fortunate to “achieve more than any swimmer out there.”

Ryan Lochte says he ‘never swam’ for gold medals after putting three medals up for auction ( Getty )

“But what means the most to me is what l've done with them, l’ve given away medals to fans and young kids in the stands, because it’s never been just about me,” he continued. “It’s about inspiring the next generation and helping them chase their dreams. The memories, the hard work, and the connection with all of you are what I treasure the most.”

In his statement, Lochte also addressed claims that a December 9 post promoting his new book was a reference to his estranged wife, Kayla Reid. In that post, he wrote that he was “belittled and reminded of [his] constant failures,” which fans interpreted as a dig at Reid, with whom he shares three children: Caiden, eight; Liv, six; and Georgia, two.

“Navigating personal challenges in public can be incredibly tough, and I am thankful [for] the opportunity to clarify my recent post about my ex-wife,” he wrote in his statement shared Thursday. “I understand that my words have sparked a lot of backlash, and I want to express that my intention was never to hurt anyone but to share my honest feelings.”

He said he understood why Reid recently posted an old video of their wedding vows on Instagram.

“There’s a lot happening behind the scenes that l’ve chosen to keep private to protect my kids. I recognize that Kayla has shared our wedding vows on her page to highlight the authenticity of what we once had,” he wrote. “While I respect that, I still stand by my belief that we didn't fully know each other, and honestly, I didn't know myself or who I was. I am very thankful for our three children and the love we shared at that time.”

Lochte asked fans for their “understanding and grace” as he navigated his “complex situation” with his ex.

“Moving forward, I will continue to share my life with you but will refrain from discussing matters pertaining to my previous marriage. Thank you all for your support,” he concluded.

Lochte began his professional swimming career in the early 2000s, making his international debut at the 2004 Athens Olympics while he was still a college student. He won 12 Olympic medals — six gold, three silver, and three bronze — during his career, which ended in 2021.

He is the third-most decorated swimmer in Olympic history, behind only Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky.