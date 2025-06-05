Ryan Lochte says it ‘hasn’t been easy’ as wife files for divorce after 7 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryan Lochte has spoken out after his wife, Kayla Reid Lochte, announced she was filing for divorce after being married for seven years.

Kayla turned to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the news. Court documents obtained by People later confirmed the listed separation date as March 26. A few hours later, the former Olympic swimmer made his own post on Instagram where he discussed how the divorce “hasn’t been easy” for him.

“I want to take a moment to acknowledge what Kayla shared,” his post read. “This past year has brought major changes for both of us as we’ve come to the difficult decision to end our marriage. I’m deeply grateful for the life we’ve built together and especially for the love we share for our three children.”

“Although this decision hasn’t been easy, I believe it’s the right step toward peace and well-being for us both. I remain committed to healing, growth, and co-parenting with care and respect as we move forward separately.”

He concluded: “Thank you to our family and friends for your continued support — it truly means a lot as we begin this new chapter.”

The couple shares three children together: a seven-year-old son named Caiden Zane and two daughters, one five-year-old named Liv Rae and a one-year-old named Georgia June.

They first met the same year as the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where Ryan was competing. After the games, Ryan confirmed that he was dating Kayla and proposed to her during a private helicopter tour of Los Angeles in October of the same year.

They welcomed their son Caiden one year later and were married in 2018.

In her own Instagram post announcing the divorce, Kayla reflected on how heistant she was to share the news. “Earlier this year, I made the hard decision to end my marriage after deep prayer and reflection,” she wrote.

“I hold marriage in the highest regard, so this has been one of the most painful, revealing, and challenging seasons of my life. I’ve been hesitant to share until I could do so from a place of healing — not from fresh, open wounds.”

She continued, “Sometimes we face trials we didn’t choose or see coming. And in those moments, we’re forced to make the hardest decisions to protect our peace, our children, and our future. I’ve come to the understanding that staying isn’t always the most loving decision someone can make. For me, leaving was an act of love — for those around me and for myself.”