One of Hugh Jackman’s closest friends has revealed how the Wolverine actor is coping after his divorce from ex-wife and fellow Australian actor Deborra-Lee Furness.

The former couple, who had been together for 29 years, announced that they had split in 2023. Their marriage officially came to an end earlier in this month when Furness filed papers in New York on 23 May.

The filings were uncontested, according to the Daily Mail, and only required a judge’s sign-off.

Australian radio presenter Gus Worland, who has been a friend of Jackman’s since meeting him in primary school, has now revealed how the X-Men star is faring following the divorce.

Speaking on 2GB radio’s Ben Fordham Live show on Thursday (29 May), Worland said: “No one wants anyone to go through what he is and he is going through it publicly because of his fame. One thing I have been really strict on is to let Hugh and Deborra-Lee do what they have had to do. I was over in New York with him last month and he is fine. He is going along well.”

“He is moving on with his life. I hope Deb does as well. They were together for 30 years and have two beautiful kids together,” he added. “I go to their kids and ask them what we can do to make sure they get through this as best as possible.”

open image in gallery Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness attend The 2023 Met Gala ( Getty )

After finalising the divorce, Furness told the Mail: “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal.”Calling the split “a profound wound that cuts deep”, she said her beliefs have helped her “navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.

“Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose. It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom,” Furness said.

She concluded: “We are all on our individual journeys and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random. We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves...I remain grateful.”

The pair announced their split in September 2023 via a statement shared with People: “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives,” they continued, before finishing: “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

open image in gallery Jackman and Furness were married for 29 years ( Getty )

Jackman, 56, and Furness, 69, met in 1995 on the set of Australian TV series Correlli and were married the next year. Together, they share son Oscar and daughter Ava.